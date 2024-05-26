2025 KIA Carens EV Rendered – Most Affordable Electric MPV In India

Kia Carens EV launch has been confirmed for 2025 – It will be one of the 15 EVs that Kia will be adding to its global portfolio by 2027

As is the case with most other carmakers, Kia is stepping up focus on electric vehicles. For India, Kia’s first mass market EV will be Carens EV. Kia has confirmed that it will be launched in 2025. Kia recently confirmed these plans at the 2024 Kia Investor Day meet in South Korea.

2025 KIA Carens EV Rendered – What to expect?

Based on the current Carens ICE version and Kia’s design language for EVs, Pratyush Rout has created digital renderings of the upcoming 2025 KIA Carens EV. Exteriors are expected to be largely the same as the ICE-powered Carens.

However, changes are expected across the front and rear to achieve a distinctive EV profile. There will be new alloy wheels and EV-specific design elements. Some exclusive colour options are likely for Carens EV.

Inside, much of the equipment will be the same as the ICE model. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrumentation, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and sunroof. Safety could be enhanced with the addition of ADAS. Standard safety kit will include features such as 6-airbags, front and rear parking sensors and electronic stability control.

In 2022, Kia had hinted at a new EV for India. Kia already sells the EV6 in India, but it is a premium product imported as a CBU. Carens EV is expected to be manufactured in India, with a high level of localization. It will help launch Carens EV at a competitive price point. Prices could start at Rs 20 lakh, making it the most affordable electric MPV in the country.

Carens EV will not have any direct rivals at the time of launch. Maruti is also working on an electric MPV, based on the eVX compact SUV. However, Maruti’s electric MPV is scheduled for launch in 2026. It means that Carens EV will have the best possible start at the time of launch. Carens EV will also work as a value for money option, relative to BYD E6.

Kia Carens EV – Performance, range

While plans have been announced, Kia has not revealed any details about the upcoming Carens EV. However, it will be safe to assume that Carens EV will be offered with a single motor setup. While battery details are not available, range is expected to be around 400-500 km. Carens EV will have DC fast charging and features such as V2L (vehicle-to-load). To reduce production cost, the battery pack for Carens EV could be the same as that of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Post launch in India, Kia can also look at export markets for India-made Carens EV. Kia already exports its popular ICE models – Sonet, Seltos and Carens. If production costs are lower in India, Kia can certainly consider the upcoming Carens EV for export markets. Globally, Kia operates 13 factories where both EV and ICE models are manufactured. There are two more plants coming up in South Korea, which will cater exclusively to EV manufacturing.