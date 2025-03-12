2025 Kia Carens Facelift, Carens EV Incoming – Launch Timeline Revealed

Carens facelift and Carens EV will be largely identical visually, excluding some distinctive, EV-specific features

One of the popular Kia cars in India, the Carens MPV recently achieved the 2-lakh sales milestone. Users can expect a better overall experience with the Carens facelift model that is scheduled to launch in April. Following it will be the Carens EV, which will debut in June 2025. Let’s check out all the interesting details about the Carens facelift and Carens EV.

Carens facelift – What’s new?

Spy shots have revealed that the Carens facelift has adopted a more aggressive stance, similar to what one would expect from an SUV. Updates are expected for the lighting elements, which could have a similar vibe to that of the Syros SUV. Side profile will see relatively fewer changes, although the MPV will be getting new alloy wheels. At the rear, Carens facelift is expected to get sharper, vertically stacked tail lamps with a connecting LED strip. In line with its new design approach, Kia will also aim to reduce clutter wherever possible.

Inside, the Carens facelift is expected to get premium upgrades such as Level-2 ADAS and a 360° camera with the top variants. Cabin space will be spruced up with minor tweaks to the dashboard and centre console. Multiple features could be similar to that of Seltos. Kia Carens is already well-equipped, offering a comprehensive range of best-in-class and first-in-class features.

Equipment list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and dashcam with dual camera. Other noteworthy items include smart air purifier, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and smartphone wireless charger with cooling function. Seats are highly customizable, allowing users to accommodate a wide variety of luggage and cargo.

Powertrain options for Carens facelift will be the same as that of the current model. There’s a 115 PS, 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with 6MT; a 160 PS, 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit with 6iMT and 7DCT and a 116 PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6MT and 6AT as transmission options.

Kia Carens facelift – Expected price

With the updates, new Kia Carens facelift is expected to be available at a slightly higher pricing. The current model is offered in the price range of Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh. Carens facelift could be offered in the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. While lower variants compete with Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, higher variants of Carens see some rivalry with Tata Safari and MG Hector.

Kia Carens EV – What to expect?

Carens EV will be based on the Carens facelift and both will have a familiar look and feel. However, Carens EV will have some EV-specific features such as a closed-off grille and new aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels. Carens EV will also have distinctive EV badging across exteriors and interiors. Some additional features are likely with Carens EV, especially the ones that cannot be integrated into an ICE vehicle. Interior theme and cabin spaces will have more futuristic vibes with the Carens EV.

Talking about performance, Carens EV is expected to borrow the powertrain options from Hyundai Creta Electric. Two battery packs are on offer, a 42 kWh and a long-range 51.4 kWh. The base variant generates 135 PS, whereas the long-range version delivers 171 PS. Range is 390 km and 473 km, respectively. As Carens EV is heavier, it will have lower range figures. When using a 11kW AC fast charger, 10% to 100% can be achieved in 4 hours for the standard model and 4 hours 50 minutes for the long-range variant.

Kia Carens EV – Expected price

Base variant of Kia Carens EV could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 18 lakh. Better equipped top variant could reach around Rs 25 lakh. In that case, some rivalry could be there with the BYD eMax 7. The eMax 7 is available in the price range of Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh.

Source