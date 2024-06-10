2025 Kia Carens Facelift Front Spied – New Design, LED DRLs

Latest spy shots of Kia Carens Facelift show the new front design for the first time

Kia India, ranked as the fifth best-selling automaker in April 2024, is upgrading its entire lineup to stay competitive against Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. After unveiling facelifted versions of the Seltos and Sonet, the company is getting ready to launch Carens facelift 2025.

2025 Kia Carens Facelift Front

Heavily camouflaged but still revealing some key feature updates, via latest spy shots. The facelifted Carens will retain its current engine lineup but will see significant exterior changes.

These include potential new body panels, split headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned tail lamps, and possibly a connected LED light bar similar to those on the Seltos and Sonet facelifts. Other expected updates include new bumpers, alloy wheels, distinctive body creases, a shark fin antenna, parking sensors, and roof rails.

Inside, the Carens facelift might borrow features from the Seltos facelift, maintaining its 6 and 7-seater layout while upgrading seat materials and dashboard design. Expected interior enhancements include ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, etc.

Safety will also be upgraded, thanks to the addition of ADAS. Expect it to get Level 2 Adas features like seen in Seltos. These upgrades aim to provide a more luxurious and convenient driving experience, aligning the Carens with modern expectations of comfort and technology.

Kia Carens Facelift – Engine Specifications

The facelifted Carens is likely to keep its current engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol engine producing 115 hp with a manual gearbox, a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine offering 160 hp with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch options, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine delivering 116 hp with 6-speed manual and automatic options. Additionally, there will be an EV version of Carens as well. Kia has confirmed the launch of Carens EV in 2025.

Upon its launch, the facelifted Carens will compete with the Maruti Ertiga, Invicto, XL6, Toyota Rumion, Hycross, and Innova Crysta. Pricing details remain undisclosed, but given the feature updates, the new Carens facelift is expected to be priced higher than the current range of Rs 10.52 – 19.67 lakh (ex-sh). Pricing specifics will be revealed closer to the early 2025 launch.

These enhancements and competitive positioning underscore Kia’s strategy to offer a well-rounded and appealing vehicle in the crowded MPV market, aiming to attract a broad range of consumers looking for style, performance, and advanced features.

