2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied In White Colour – New Details Out Before Launch

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift has been spied again, this time in South Korea, revealing more details about its refreshed design and added features. As one of Kia India’s best-selling models, contributing over 20% to the brand’s overall sales, the facelifted Carens is expected to get design enhancements, new safety features, and an upgraded interior. While the powertrain options remain unchanged, the highlight will be the introduction of ADAS and a 360° camera.

2025 Kia Carens Facelift – Key Design Updates

The latest spy shots indicate that Kia is bringing significant styling changes to the Carens facelift. The front fascia will be revised, featuring new LED lighting elements, including Starmap LED DRLs and triangular-shaped headlamps, similar to Kia’s EV5.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, except for new alloy wheel designs that enhance the MPV’s rugged appeal. At the rear, the Carens facelift is expected to sport vertically stacked LED taillamps connected by an LED light bar, giving it a more premium and modern look. The bumper will also get minor tweaks for a refreshed appearance.

Interior & Feature Upgrades – 360° Camera, ADAS, and More

The Carens facelift will see a major upgrade in features, especially in safety and comfort. One of the biggest additions will be ADAS, making it more competitive against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Hycross. Spy shots have also confirmed the inclusion of a 360° camera, enhancing visibility and safety during parking and maneuvering.

Other expected updates include:

– Ventilated second-row seats to improve passenger comfort.

– 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display (borrowed from the Kia Syros SUV), featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

– 5-inch digital climate control display for an improved cockpit experience.

– Updated upholstery and materials for a more premium cabin feel.

The Carens facelift will retain standard safety features like six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, and TPMS.

Powertrain Options Remain Unchanged

Under the hood, the Kia Carens facelift will retain its existing engine options:

– 1.5L NA Petrol – 115 PS, 144 Nm (6-speed manual)

– 1.5L Turbo Petrol – 160 PS, 253 Nm (6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT)

– 1.5L Diesel – 116 PS, 250 Nm (6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic)

Kia is also working on an electric version of the Carens, expected to launch after the ICE model.

Expected Launch & Pricing

The 2025 Kia Carens facelift is likely to debut in mid 2025, with a launch expected before the festive season starts. Given the additional features and upgrades, the price is expected to see a slight increase over the current model. With the addition of ADAS, premium tech features, and refreshed styling, the Carens facelift will further strengthen Kia’s presence in the MPV segment.