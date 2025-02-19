2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied With Panoramic Sunroof – New Spy Shots

While retaining engine options, Kia Carens facelift will see new features borrowed from the recently launched Syros SUV

One of the popular MPVs in India, Kia Carens contributes more than 20% to the company’s overall sales. The facelift model is due and has been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest sighting is from Hyderabad, near JNTU College Metro Station. Let’s take a closer look to understand the various updates.

2025 Kia Carens Facelift Spied – What’s new?

A revised front fascia, new lighting elements and an updated rear section are among the key expectations from Carens facelift, as seen in the spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Rahul. The test vehicle spied is wearing heavy camouflage, but some hints of the potential changes can be seen.

The lighting setup is expected to get a striking makeover, as seen with Kia’s newer models such as EV5. Starmap LED elements with triangular shape headlights are expected to add more dynamism to the MPV’s overall look and feel. Side profile will have relatively fewer changes, as compared to the front and rear. The test vehicle can be seen with a new, more rugged-looking design for the alloy wheels.

Other features such as body cladding, door side moulding, conventional door handles and blacked-out A, B and C pillars will be carried over from the current model. At the rear, Carens facelift is expected to switch to vertically stacked taillamps. There are hints of an interconnecting LED strip as well. Bumper section can also be refreshed for a more polished appearance.

New features

Inside, Kia Carens facelift will see a significant upgrade of the equipment list. To enhance safety, the facelift model is expected to get ADAS. Sibling Hyundai Alcazar is already equipped with ADAS. This safety upgrade will provide Carens a stronger leverage against rivals like Maruti Suzuki XL6. Safety kit will see the addition of a 360° camera, confirmed by spy shots.

Carens already offers a cocooned safety experience with features such as 6-airbags, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control. There’s hill start assist control, rear parking sensors and camera, downhill brake control and tyre pressure monitoring system. User comfort can be improved with ventilated 2nd-row seats. The MPV already offers front-ventilated seats.

Cockpit experience is expected to be enhanced with features borrowed from the Syros SUV. For example, Carens facelift could get the 30-inch Trinity panoramic display. It comprises a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 12-inch LCD instrument cluster. There’s a 5-inch display for the fully automatic air conditioner control as well.

Same powertrain options

Kia Carens facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel unit produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6MT or 6AT transmission. Kia is also working on the Carens EV, which is expected to be launched after Carens ICE model.