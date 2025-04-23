2025 Kia Carens Update With New Premium Features – 8th May Launch

Kia India will launch the new updated Carens MPV in India on May 8, 2025. Unlike a typical facelift, this new Carens is a feature-rich, more premium version that will be positioned above the existing Carens, not replace it. This strategy allows Kia to cater to a wider range of customers with different budget and feature expectations.

Updated Kia Carens – What’s New?

While the current Carens continues to enjoy a strong demand and recently crossed the 2 lakh unit sales milestone, the new updated Carens will bring fresh styling elements, new features, and additional tech to the MPV lineup. Spy shots have already revealed a bolder, SUV-like design language, aligning with Kia’s latest global design identity. Key updates include a revised LED headlamp and DRL setup, new alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED tail lamps connected by a full-width LED light bar.

The overall body silhouette remains unchanged, but cosmetic tweaks make this version look sharper and more upmarket. Kia has also cleaned up the design lines for a neater, more cohesive appearance. The design closely follows cues from newer Kia SUVs like the Syros.

More Premium Cabin With New Features

Inside, the updated Carens is expected to gain premium equipment such as:

– Level-2 ADAS

– 360-degree surround view camera

– Revised dashboard and centre console design

These upgrades are aimed at offering a more luxurious experience. It will continue to offer standout features such as:

– Dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment + digital cluster)

– Ventilated front seats

– Panoramic sunroof

– Wireless charging with cooling

– 64-colour ambient lighting

– Integrated dashcam with dual cameras

– Smart air purifier

– 8-speaker Bose premium audio system

The updated version will sit higher in the product lineup, targeted at buyers seeking a tech-loaded family MPV with SUV-like styling and presence.

Engine and Transmission Options Unchanged

Under the hood, the updated Carens will continue with the current powertrain lineup:

– 1.5L NA petrol

– 1.5L turbo-petrol

– 1.5L diesel

Updated Carens To Be Sold Alongside Existing Model

Kia will retain the existing Carens in its lineup and sell it alongside this updated version. This dual-pronged approach is expected to help Kia offer a broader pricing and feature range to consumers, from value-focused buyers to those looking for a fully-loaded experience. The updated Kia Carens is expected to slot above the current model, which is priced from Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom).