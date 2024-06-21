2025 Kia Clavis SUV Render Based On Spy Shots – Punch, Exter Rival

Kia is working on launching a new SUV in India – It is likely to be a small SUV which will rival the likes of Exter and Punch

Ever since Tata Motors launched the Punch, it has emerged as a very popular product. It is now among India’s best-selling cars. At its inception, not a lot of people outside of Tata Motors thought the formula would work. But today, OEMs are developing their vehicles to rival the Punch. We already have Hyundai Exter and now it is believed Kia is working on a similar sized SUV. Here’s what Kia’s contender to challenge Tata Punch might look like.

Kia Clavis Rendered

When the first set of spy shots of Kia Clavis emerged on the internet earlier this year, many speculations suggested a vehicle larger than Sonet. However, looking at the specifics, it looks like a slightly longer version of Hyundai Casper, a 3,595 mm long crossover, with Kia’s unique design attributes over it.

Think Kia’s version of Casper. Only, it is slightly larger and a lot more premium where features and creature comforts are concerned. Rushlane’s render, penned down by Pratyush Rout, is based on previous spy shots and captures the essence of Clavis in a way Kia might have done it themselves.

These renders are finished in the usual White, Grey and Black, but also in pop-out colours like Red, Blue and even Orange. Inspired by the spy shots, our renders have a sophisticated Tiger Nose grill that neatly flows into the vertically stacked headlights. Even the day-time running lights are vertical and double up as turn indicators. Clamshell bonnet is notable too.

Lower grill of Kia Clavis has been spotted with a radar for ADAS features and our render reflects the same. It has to be noted that ADAS suites offered in sub 4m space by Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra are all camera-based, and this radar+camera-based system must emerge as a step up. Wheels have a triple-slotted geometric design that looks funky.

ORVMs have strong shape and also get cameras for 360-view and blind-spot assist and monitoring. Side profile is almost identical to that of the Hyundai Casper, but looks a tad longer. Roof rails, chunky body cladding, L-shaped rear tail lights and interesting door designs are notable.

What to expect?

On the inside, spy shots have revealed premium attributes like the twin horizontal 10.2-inch displays seen on Sonet, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats (yes, you read that right!), leatherette upholstery and rear AC vents among others. On the outside, Kia Clavis seems to get rear disc brakes, all-LED lighting, premium finishes and more.

While the Casper is not launching in India as we got the Exter, this could be Kia’s take on the new sub 4m SUV sub-segment where Tata Punch is currently leading. Kia is likely to position Clavis as one of the most feature-loaded sub 4m SUVs India has ever seen. Powertrain options will include an 82 bhp 1.2L NA petrol, a 118 bhp 1.0L turbo petrol and a 114 bhp 1.5L diesel. Launch of Kia Clavis SUV is likely to take place later this year or early next year.

1 of 5

Also read – Kia Syros name trademarked