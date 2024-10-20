2025 Kia EV2 Small SUV Spied – Smaller Than Upcoming Clavis/Syros ?

Kia EV2 is likely to be the company’s smallest EV under 4 meter in length – To sit below the EV3 in company lineup

After introducing the EV3 earlier this year across global markets, Kia has started testing the EV2. First spy shots have emerged, where Kia EV2 can be seen parked next to Volkswagen ID.3. One can get a fair estimate about the length and other dimensional aspects of Kia EV2.

Kia EV2 – What to expect?

As evident in the spy shots, Kia EV2 has a boxy profile. Some of the key features include vertically stacked lighting elements, a squarish bonnet design and a flat front fascia. This is similar to what we had seen in the test mule spied in India, which is rumoured to be the Clavis or Syros upon launch.

The charging port is located at the front, similar to the EV3. It hints at the possibility that Kia EV2 could be using a front wheel drive setup on the e-GMP platform. Overall design and styling will be similar to the brand’s flagship electric car, the EV9. Some of the features can also be derived from EV3.

Side profile of the test vehicle reveals a sporty, dual-tone design of the alloy wheels. The electric crossover has dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals. Other key highlights include a slightly tapering roof towards the rear, roof rails, blacked-out B pillar and conventional door handles. Kia EV2 has thick body cladding and prominent wheel arches. At the rear, edgy tail lamps and high-mounted stop lamps will ensure a distinctive profile for EV2.

Kia EV2 – Battery and Range

In terms of its bodywork and chassis, the Kia EV2 could have the same configuration as that of Hyundai Inster. However, some recent reports indicate that the battery packs could be different for Kia EV2. Possibilities include the option of a 42-kWh battery pack with LFP chemistry and a 62 kWh NMC unit. In that case, the range of Kia EV2 will be 300 km and 439 km, respectively, as per the WLTP cycle.

Similar to other electric cars from Kia, the EV2 will support fast charging. When using a public DC fast charger, users should be able to charge the battery pack from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes. Equipped with powerful electric motors, Kia EV2 will be able to achieve fast acceleration. As a reference point, we can take the Kia EV3 that utilizes a 150 kW/283 Nm electric motor. EV3 can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in around 7.5 seconds.

Kia EV2 could get advanced features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging. This allows the vehicle to be used as a power bank. Users will be able to charge various devices such as laptops, coffee machines and small refrigerators, etc.

Kia EV2 for India

For the Indian market, Kia will not launch the EV2. We will instead get a different version which has already been spied on test. It is likely to be christened as the Kia Clavis or Syros SUV upon India launch next year. Both ICE and EV variants will be available for sale in India.