2025 Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts – Bigger Battery, Sharper Design, India-Bound

The new 2025 Kia EV6 facelift brings iterative updates in design, powertrain and equipment, while packing a bigger battery

Kia’s critically acclaimed EV6 has been detrimental in establishing the brand as a high-performance electric car manufacturer for enthusiasts. We have to note that EV6 is Kia’s foray into electric mobility solutions and is a big deal. So, the 2025 Kia EV6 facelift debuts ahead of launch, is an important launch for the brand. Let’s take a look.

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts

If there was one vehicle that put Kia on the global electric vehicle map, it has to be EV6. Offered in RWD and AWD along with a high-performance GT trim, Kia EV6 has managed to appeal to both sensible buyers and thrill-seekers alike. The car’s sleek and crossover design is well-received and is eye-candy.

The new MY25 Kia EV6 builds on these attributes and emerges as a fitting replacement to an iconic vehicle that started Kia’s electric mobility journey. However, this is a mild mid-life journey and the design changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary.

Most prominent of these design changes include a refreshed fascia. The eyebrow-like LED DRLs of current model have been replaced with much sleeker and stylistic C-shaped elements that lend a sporty aura. Base EV6 Air and mid-spec EV6 GT-Line feature slight design differences for distinction.

Where Air gets a Tiger Nose grill, GT-Line gets a connecting LED bar in the middle. Starmap adaptive LED headlights are now sleeker and blend in well with overall design of both trims. GT-Line gets a slightly more sportier front bumper, for added aggression. Air gets a choice of 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels, while GT-Line gets unique 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

At the rear, there are hardly any changes with a few nip and tuck measures here and there. Where the rear bumper on EV6 Air looks a little sober, GT-Line spruces things up quite nicely. We should expect more aggression with top-spec GT trim whenever it breaks cover.

New and bigger battery

On the inside, we get a new 2-spoke steering wheel with off-set Kia badge on Air model, while GT-Line gets a sportier 3-spoke steering. New here, is an electric adjustment with steering column. Dual 12.3-inch displays running ccNC UI are positioned in a new housing. Other than these, there are very few changes with dashboard, centre console and door trims continue as they were.

Safety features include up to 10 airbags, Highway Driving Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving software, updated smartphone as a key feature, remote Smart Park Assist function with diagonal parking support and a built-in dashcam. The new 84 kWh battery is a nice upgrade from the old 77.4 kWh unit and promises upto 494 km range in South Korean testing.

Despite the increase in battery size, Kia claims 0 to 80% charge in 18 minutes from a 350 kW DC fast charger. Single motor RWD configuration comes with 225 bhp peak power and 350 Nm peak torque, while dual-motor AWD config promises up to 320 bhp peak power and 605 Nm peak torque.

