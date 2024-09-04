2025 Kia EV6 Patented In India – Electric Crossover Launch Expected Soon?

Unveiled recently, 2025 Kia EV6 will be offered in two versions, EV6 Air and EV6 GT-Line, while a third version, EV6 GT, will debut later

With electric vehicles gaining more popularity in India, many OEMs have been contemplating a more robust portfolio. Kia currently has one electric car on sale in India, which is the EV6. There is a new 2025 facelift update for Kia EV6 globally, revealed recently. The same has not been patented in India, sparking launch speculations. Let’s take a look.

2025 Kia EV6 Patented In India

The recently unveiled 2025 Kia EV6 is likely to be India-bound and will replace the current pre-facelift model when that happens. The same has now been patented in India, suggesting launch intentions. There is a slight probability of it being just an IP (Intellectual Property) security exercise too.

However, Kia is likely to bring the 2025 EV6 to our shores. Kia EV6 has had a significant impact on company’s portfolio in the Asian subcontinent as a flagship vehicle. Keeping it up to date makes logical sense and the company might bring the new model sometime in 2025.

Globally, Kia and Hyundai have been taking great strides in expanding their electric vehicle portfolio. In India, however, both companies offer one EV each and both command premium pricing. While Hyundai Ioniq 5 is brought in via CKD route and save on tax, Kia EV6 is a full import as a CBU.

We hope 2025 Kia EV6 is brought into India via CKD route like Ioniq 5 to save on ridiculously high taxes and duties associated with a CBU vehicle. Also, we hope Kia will continue offering dual-motor AWD version of 2025 Kia EV6 like it does with current model.

What is new with 2025 model?

Ever since EV6 was launched by Kia Motors in India, it has emerged as a relatively accessible premium performance vehicle. The new 2025 EV6 with an updated design will strike a similar emotion among Indian buyers. This is a mid-life facelift with slight revisions to powertrain. We get new fascia with distinct LED DRL signature.

There are two versions revealed with subtle design distinctions – EV6 Air and EV6 GT. A third GT version with significantly better performance will debut in the future. On the inside, 2025 Kia EV6 gets a new 2-spoke steering wheel with EV6 Air and a sportier 3-spoke unit with GT-Line model. Twin 12.3-inch screens running ccNC UI are notable too.

Previously offered 77.4 kWh unit has been replaced with an 84 kWh battery unit and Kia claims 0-80% SOC takes just 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger. Single motor variant generates 225 bhp and 350 Nm and dual-motor AWD model packs 320 bhp and 605 Nm total system output.