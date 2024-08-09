2025 Kia K8 Sedan Launched, Starting KRW 37M (Rs 23L) – EV9 Inspired Design

With EV9 inspired design and 5m+ long silhouette with striking coupe design, 2025 Kia K8 emerge as a tempting update over its predecessor

While Kia in India has been known for crossover SUVs, crossover MPV and crossover minivan, the company has a diverse portfolio globally. Kia is even getting into pickup truck segment with upcoming Tasman. Now, the company has just updated its K8 large executive sedan for MY25 with a radical new design language inspired by EV9.

2025 Kia K8 Sedan Launched

If you follow Kia’s portfolio, you will realize that K8 sedan is essentially a K7 sedan, which was the replacement of Cadenza sedan. Owing to its size, Kia K8 is touted as a logical alternative to luxury large executive sedans like Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90, Audi A6 and the likes.

This mid-life update to Kia K8 has yielded a radically striking sedan with a brand new fascia inspired by Kia’s current flagship EV9. Apart from the new face, 2025 Kia K8 is a facelift at its heart. While design changes are prominent at the front, they are less so, at the rear and sides along with interiors.

There are new vertically arranged headlights, connected by sleek LED DRL signature. Tiger Nose grill has been sleekened too. At the rear, tail light signature is of connected type too. These tail lights wrap around the car with boomerang effect, when viewed from side profile. Speaking of side profile, we can’t help but adore the 2025 Kia K8’s sloping roofline too.

Alloy wheels are brand new and they have what looks like a quad slotted design, finished in a dual-tone effect. Kia logo has been shifted on the bonnet, flanked by two muscular creases. Kia has gotten rid of pre-facelift K8’s fake exhausts too, which automotive purists will appreciate.

With the new front and rear bumpers, there is an increase in length too. Now measuring 5,050mm in length, 1,880mm in width, 1,480mm in height and has a 2,895mm long wheelbase. Both front and rear overhangs have been extended lending a more sophisticated look. Sharp lines on sheet metal and flared wheel arches lend a sporty look too.

Features and Powertrains

On the inside, Kia has rejigged a few elements here and there. There are new AC controls, more soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, illuminated seat buckles at the rear, among others. Overall cabin layout is quite minimal and has an appeal of a premium vehicle. Material choices and colours chosen, further accentuate the sense of luxury.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Kia K8 gets a 2.5L 4-cyl petrol engine with 200 PS of max power or a 3.5L V6 petrol with 300 PS of peak power. There is also a Hybrid powertrain option with a 1.6L engine and a total system output of 240 PS. Depending on powertrain, Kia K8 also gets AWD setup too. Prices start from KRW 37,360,000 (Rs 23 lakh) and goes till KRW 57,010,000 (Rs 35 lakh) in South Korea.

1 of 5

Also read – Kia EV4 spied ahead of launch