2025 Kia Ray EV Launched In S Korea – 27m KRW (Rs 17 Lakh), 233 Kms Range

To the delight of customers, Kia has not only introduced multiple updates to the 2025 Ray but has also kept prices unchanged

Launched in 2011, Kia Ray has received multiple updates over the years. It utilizes the same platform as some of the other Hyundai-Kia cars such as Kia Picanto and Hyundai Casper and i10. Kia Ray is available in both ICE and EV formats.

2025 Kia Ray – What’s New?

Kia Drive Wise I (ADAS) package for 2025 Ray EV passenger model now comes with more features as standard for all variants. It now offers forward collision avoidance assist (FCA, vehicle/pedestrian/cyclist), cruise control and lane following assist.

The heated leather steering wheel now comes with black high-gloss garnish. Other features that have been carried forward include lane keeping assist, lane keeping assist (FCA, vehicle/pedestrian/cyclist), high beam assist, intelligent speed limit assist and driver attention warning with front vehicle departure notification.

Drive Wise II package available with higher trims of Ray EV includes rear side collision avoidance assist. It also has rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and safe exit warning. The Style package includes projection headlamps, LED DRLs, LED auxiliary brake lights and LED rear combination lamps. All models of 2025 Ray (EV + ICE) get an indoor fire extinguisher that adds an additional layer of safety. Another update applicable to all 2025 Kia Ray models is the installation of dual horns.

Talking about the 2025 Kia Ray gasoline model, features such as air purification mode and full auto air conditioning are now standard with Prestige trim onwards. With the top-spec Signature trim, an electronic parking brake is available as a standard feature. Further improving safety is a bicycle rider recognition function. This has been added to the existing forward collision avoidance assist function. The electronic parking brake is also part of the Style Package. Users who want it can access it even with the base-spec Trendy trim of 2025 Kia Ray.

2025 Kia Ray EV prices, battery and range

For the 2025 Ray EV, Kia has kept the prices unchanged. The 4-seater passenger model Light trim and Air trim are available at 27.75 million won (Rs 17.58 lakh) and 29.55 million won (Rs 18.72 lakh), respectively. The 2-seater van Light trim and Air trim are priced at 27.45 million won (Rs 17.39 lakh) and 27.95 million won (Rs 17.71 lakh), respectively.

The 1-seater model Light trim and Air trim cost 27.35 million won (Rs 17.33 lakh) and 27.8 million won (Rs 17.62 lakh), respectively. Equipped with a 35.2 kWh battery, the electric mini car offers a driving range of up to 205 km (127 miles) in Korea. Within city limits, it can reach up to 233 km (145 miles).

New colour options

With the 2025 Ray, Kia has introduced a new Adventurous Green exterior colour option. Customers can also choose a new dual-tone gray customizable exterior colour package. It has been updated with black A-pillar and roof, using adhesive film. It helps achieve a sportier profile with other blacked-out parts. For example, there are dark metal front and rear garnish and blacked-out front and rear skid plates. Also, black ORVMs and 15-inch black alloy wheels.

2025 Kia Ray Gasoline 1.0-litre prices

1-seater van models are the most accessible, starting at 13.4 million won (Rs 8.49 lakh) for the base-spec Trendy variant. The 2-seater van Trendy model costs 13.5 million won (Rs 8.55 lakh). The 4-seater Trendy passenger model is priced at 14 million won (Rs 8.87 lakh). Top-spec Gravity passenger model of 2025 Kia Ray is available at a starting price of 19.28 million won (Rs 12.22 lakh).