2025 Kia Seltos Hybrid Latest Spy Shots – New LED Headlight, Taillight

Ashwin Ram N P
Kia is getting ready to launch the new gen Seltos next year – Ahead of that testing has started in South Korea

Kia’s next-gen Seltos, first launched in 2019, is gearing up for a significant transformation set for a 2025 debut. Recent spy shots offer a closer look at the upcoming model, showcasing updated LED lighting elements and design refinements that align with Kia’s contemporary aesthetics.

Latest Spy Shots of 2025 Kia Seltos Hybrid

The heavily camouflaged test vehicle provides intriguing glimpses of what’s to come. Latest spy shots are credited to Shorts Car from South Korea.

Modern LED Signature: The spy images reveal a fresh take on the front and rear LED lights. The headlights feature a sleek design with vertical daytime running lights (DRLs), hinting at a bolder, more premium look. The rear showcases a striking LED tail light pattern, emphasizing Kia’s commitment to sharp, futuristic styling.

New Turn Indicators and Alloys The presence of advanced LED turn signals adds to the modern touch, suggesting an emphasis on improved visibility and safety. The new alloy wheel design is a noticeable change, bringing a sportier edge that matches the overall aggressive stance of the SUV.

Evolving Design Language

While the camouflaged bodywork conceals many elements, the silhouette suggests that Kia is blending the rugged profile of the Seltos with styling cues from its electric vehicle lineup. The tail light structure, which bears resemblance to the EV5, indicates a unified design theme that connects Kia’s ICE and EV models.

Although interiors have not been spied in latest spy shots, thanks to earlier leaks we know that next-gen Seltos will carry over inspiration from the EV3’s cabin layout. This will include a two-tone interior with vibrant accents, enhancing passenger appeal. Anticipated features include ambient lighting and a potential shift from the traditional 3-spoke steering wheel to a more sophisticated 2-spoke design.

Hybrid and Advanced Powertrain Options

Apart from the existing range of petrol and diesel engine options, 2025 Kia Seltos is reportedly going to also get a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, generating approximately 141 hp, similar to the Hyundai Kona Hybrid. This version is likely to come with AWD setup as well. India launch could take place around Diwali 2025. Upon launch in India, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, etc.

