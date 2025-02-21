2025 Kia Seltos Launch Price Rs 11.13 L – 8 New Variants, More Features

Building on its compact SUV strength, Kia India has just updated its Seltos to MY25 version with important changes under the equipment. This update is aimed to build on an already existing fan following and to further boost sales to carve out a bigger chunk of India’s most competitive segment, the compact SUV segment. Let’s take a look.

2025 Kia Seltos Launch

Seltos, Kia’s maiden vehicle in Indian market, is currently one of the leading compact SUVs on sale in India. While the next-gen Seltos is under testing, Kia India has updated current-gen Seltos with 8 new variants with a revised equipment list and added features. Taking the total number of trims to 24!

While some of Seltos’ key rivals maintain a base price of Rs 10 lakh, prices for new and updated 2025 Kia Seltos start from Rs 11.13 lakh (Ex-sh). This is for base HTE (O) trim and prices go till Rs 20.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top-spec X-Line trim. For the Kia promises a reliable and hassle-free ownership experience, updated equipment and added features with 2025 Seltos.

The base HTE (O) trim now offers a plethora of features added with this update. Prominent among HTE (O)’s equipment includes an 8-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connection, 6 speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a connected tail lamp similar to that of HTK’s, LED DRLs and automatic headlights.

More Features & Equipement

Also, HTE (O) offers illuminated power window switches, shark-fin antenna, Type-C charging port, rear window blinds, rear AC vents, height-adjustable front seatbelts and height-adjustable driver’s seat. Thus making Seltos HTE (O) one of the most well-equipped base variants in the compact SUV segment.

HTK (O) starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh) with 2025 Seltos and it now boasts a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, rear washer and wiper with rear defogger, cruise control, mood lamp with soothing sounds and a smart key with motion sensor. These value-added features on a lower tier variant like HTK (O) starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh) offer great value for buyers.

Where HTK+ (O) is concerned, it starts from Rs 14.39 lakh (Ex-sh) and offers 17-inch alloys, an EPB IVT with Zbara cover for automatic variants, LED headlights, sequential LED turn indicators, LED fog lamps, gloss black exterior highlights, chrome highlights, a parcel tray, auto folding ORVMs and more. Powertrains remain the same with 2025 Kia Seltos with the 1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine options.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing said, ” “Kia began its journey in India with the Seltos, which has played a key role in establishing the brand. The Seltos continues to be the largest contributor to our overall sales due to the value it delivers to customers.

We are committed to continually updating the model to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers. With the addition of new variants for the Smartstream G1.5 engine, we are offering even greater value. These new variants will further boast a strong demand”.