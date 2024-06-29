2025 Kia Seltos Launched With Mild Updates – Starts From USD 24.5K (Rs 20.4L)

In India, Seltos compact SUV is not due for an update and it continues to rival Creta, G Vitara, Hyryder, Astor, Kushaq, Elevate, Taigun and C3 Aircross

The compact SUV in USA has been a popular segment that has many contenders. Among these is Kia Seltos which aims to carve out a decent slice of the pie. To keep it periodically updated, Kia has updated Seltos to MY25 with subtle updates for a minor price bump of just USD 100.

2025 Kia Seltos Launched

Considering the Seltos facelift was launched not too long ago and is relatively fresh by today’s standards, Kia has not gone overboard with the MY25 update. According to Kia Motors, 2025 Seltos brings minor revisions in the form of new standard features across the range and a few improvements across trim levels.

Even though Kia mentioned improvements across the range, majority of these updates revolve around mid-spec trims like EX. With this MY25 update, Kia Seltos EX and top-spec SX trims now get a Parking Distance Warning in Reverse and a Smart Power Liftgate. However, only AWD variants of EX get these features.

Also new, is a Sunroof package for mid-spec EX trim, which was not on offer before. While other trims get additions with MY25 update, the S trim gets a major deletion. With MY24 Seltos S trim, Kia Motors used to offer a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. With MY25 Seltos S trim, that screen is replaced by a smaller 4.25-inch unit.

While downgrading 2025 Seltos S trim’s instrument screen might look bad on paper, Kia Motors is now offering an auto up/down function for driver’s window, which used to be just auto down. S trim continues to get 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and still retains its value quotient at USD 25,090 (Rs 20.84 lakh).

Specs and Features

Kia Motors promises an updated interior with 2025 Seltos that will get a few upgrades. We’re talking about subtle changes here and there like improved materials and finishes. This update should make 2025 Kia Seltos better position itself against rivals like Honda HR-V, Buick Encore, Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, Chevy Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30 and Jeep Renegade.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Kia Seltos is identical to its predecessor. In this sense, it continues to get the same 2.0L 4-cylinder engine that is capable of developing 146 bhp of peak power and 179 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT automatic gearbox unit and 100 km/h sprint takes 9.3 seconds with FWD and 10.1 seconds with AWD.

There is a more powerful engine option offered with SX and X Line trims only. This is a 1.6L Turbocharged engine that is capable of kicking out 195 bhp of peak power and 264 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed auto box and standard AWD. This setup hits 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. Prices for 2025 Kia Seltos in USA costs USD 25,090 (Rs 20.4 lakh) and goes till USD 31,090 (Rs 26 lakh).