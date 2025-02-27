2025 Kia Seltos LED Headlight Spied In Detail – New Spy Shots

Currently in its 1st Generation facelifted guise, Kia is developing a Next Generation model of Seltos and testing of the same has commenced. Spy shots from abroad and in India suggest that there is a major departure from current iteration. Latest spy shots by Healer TV from South Korea show the new LED headlights in detail. Let’s take a look.

New Kia Seltos Headlight Spied

With the launch of Seltos, Kia commenced its operations in India. This compact SUV set the precedent in its segment by offering a badass design and a missing wild element. The next generation of Seltos has been spied testing with a major design overhaul, suggesting semblances with Telluride flagship SUV.

As seen in the recent spy shots, Kia Seltos gets 5 LED elements as part of its DRL lighting signature at both ends of its fascia. All five of these LED elements are vertically positioned, as opposed to the horizontal LED signature of current Seltos. Four of these LED elements are housed in what looks like a rectangular (slightly longer than it is wide) headlight setup.

Three of these four LED elements inside the headlight housing are smaller in size and there could be projector units between them that are populated by LED headlamps. These three LED elements look like they are of the same height. The fourth LED elements is significantly taller and has a distinct design to it.

The fifth LED element is taller still and is located outside the headlight unit. It is situated at the edge of the bumper, signifying the SUV’s width. As seen from previous spy shots, fourth and fifth LED have dual function acting as turn indicators and LED DRLs. Kia seems to have omitted fog lights from New Seltos.

What to expect?

Other notable highlights from recent spy shots is that New Kia Seltos seems to be packing six front parking sensors – 4 at front, 2 at the sides. Upper grill has vertical elements and packs a front camera, while lower grill has horizontal elements with a front radar module for ADAS. Rear tail lights are likely to be connected with an overall triangular aesthetic seen on Kia EV5’s headlights.

On the inside, we can expect New Kia Seltos to get quite a lot of elements from Syros. These include a new double D-Cut steering, 30-inch Infinity Display, comprising of two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation and a third 5-inch touchscreen for climate controls, front and rear ventilated seats, Kia Connect 2.0, new materials and design, sliding and reclining 2nd row seats, among others.

Powertrains-wise, New Kia Seltos is likely to retain its current engine lineup consisting of three 1.5L IC engines. These include a 1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, iVT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter, depending on engine choice.

