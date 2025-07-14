2025 Kia Seltos New Spy Shots Reveal Key Details – Launch Soon

Next Gen Seltos has been under testing for some time now and is spied multiple times. Spy shot frequency has been increasing, suggesting a nearing launch. Latest spy shots spied abroad shed light on a few design changes expected with this upcoming SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Kia Seltos New Spy Shots

Kia India started its operations in the Asian subcontinent with Seltos, which continues to be one of its most popular and defining offerings. It competes with other compact SUVs in India and offers badass design as its key USP. Same ethos will be carried forward with the upcoming model and it is likely to carry forward its badass attitude.

Where design changes are concerned, Upcoming Kia Seltos has become boxier and is donning more of a textbook SUV. We can see this effect with respect to its flat-ish bonnet, flat-ish front fascia and a fairly upright overall silhouette. This lends a macho appearance, which will work in Seltos’ favour.

Creta-Like Headlights

In the front fascia, we can see a redesigned headlight design taking a squarish shape. These headlights seem to get a quad-barrel LED reflector setup, similar to Creta. However, the LED DRL signature of Seltos is different and it is vertically oriented in multiple sections that even extend beyond the actual headlight unit.

We can also see fog lights here, which seem to be horizontally oriented reflector unit, as opposed to vertically set up quad projector units. There’s a large grille with vertical slats and lower grille has a squarish radar module for ADAS suite. Also present are front parking sensors and front camera for a 360-degree view.

Side profile looks similar to current model, albeit with new wheels bearing Kia’s signature geometric shapes. But rear section is new with new LED tail light signature. These continue to be of connected type. Shark fin antenna, rear parking sensors and rear camera are notable too. Roof rails and panoramic sunroof continue to be on offer.

On the inside, Next Gen Kia Seltos is expected to borrow a lot of elements that we saw with Kia Syros. These include 30-inch Trinity Display constituting a dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation along with a 5-inch touchscreen in the middle for HVAC controls. New 2-spoke steering wheel, colour themes, materials, upmarket interior elements are expected to be shared with Syros too.

Launch Around Festive Season?

Kia India is on the verge of launching a new generation version of its maiden vehicle, the Seltos. This is one of India’s most anticipated new car launches and it has captured the attention of many enthusiasts. Changes expected with 2025 Kia Seltos are likely to take rivals by storm, positioning it in the leaderboard.

While it is not confirmed, 2025 Kia Seltos compact SUV might launch around the festive season. It might carry forward a familiar trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel), mated to manual and automatic gearbox options. A Hybrid engine is reportedly in the works, which should unlock more mileage (fuel efficiency).