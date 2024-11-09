2025 Kia Seltos Next Gen Spied – Petrol Hybrid, New Exteriors and Interiors

First launched in 2019, Kia Seltos generational upgrade is expected to arrive in 2025 – Latest spy shots reveal new details

Launched in 2019, Seltos has emerged as a popular option in multiple markets including India. Kia is now working on the next-gen model that is expected to be available in the second half of 2025. In India, new Seltos will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Spy shots are credited to Healer TV and Shorts Car.

Next-gen Seltos spied – What’s new?

Second-gen Seltos is codenamed the SP3 Proto, as can be seen the spy shots. Although the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, some of the details are still evident. While the boxy profile has been retained in most parts, changes are expected across the lighting elements, grille and front and rear bumpers.

While not conclusive, it appears that a number of styling bits have been borrowed from Kia’s latest-gen EVs. For example, the tail lamps appear to be an exact match with that of EV5. Side profile has been enhanced with a new design for the alloy wheels.

Based on spy shots, it seems that Kia is transforming the styling of its ICE cars in line with the updated design language being used for its new range of EVs. The shift is in favour of refined aesthetics and enhanced sophistication.

Next-gen Seltos may not lose all of its rugged appeal, although overall vibes will be more approachable and futuristic. Kia is likely to focus on the fascia to achieve a more elegant, decluttered look and feel for next-gen Seltos.

Next-gen Seltos – Refreshed interiors

Next-gen Kia Seltos has undergone a major refresh on the inside. A number of parts appear to be similar to those seen with Kia EV3. Items that appear to be similar with the EV3 include the seats, door trim and headrest design. Second row has dual-tone seats and orange accents, which again is something similar to the EV3. These enhancements are visually appealing and can work to pep up the mood for rear passengers.

Details about the dashboard and cockpit of next-gen Seltos are not available, as they are fully covered up with plastic sheets. It is expected that next-gen Seltos will get a new multi-layered dashboard with orange accents, similar to the treatment at the rear. Ambient lighting is also likely, with LEDs spread across the dashboard and door trims. Next-gen Seltos could get a new two-spoke steering wheel, a more refined unit in comparison to the existing 3-spoke steering wheel.

Next-gen Seltos – Hybrid powertrain, e-AWD

To improve its positioning across European markets, next-gen Kia Seltos is expected to get a hybrid powertrain option. It is likely to be a 1.6-litre hybrid system, generating 141 hp. This hybrid setup is currently in use with the Hyundai Kona Hybrid. New Seltos is also expected to get e-AWD, which again is targeted at European markets. It remains to be seen what powertrain options are made available with the India-spec 2nd-gen Seltos.