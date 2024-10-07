2025 Kia Sonet Electric SUV Spied First Time – Nexon EV Rival

While battery and motor specs are not known yet, 2025 Kia Sonet electric SUV might promise around 450 km of range from a single charge

Developing electric versions of existing models has proven to be a successful strategy for automakers. Tata Motors has been leading the charge in this area for some time, and now other manufacturers are following suit. Kia India appears to be the latest to adopt this approach, as indicated by the first-ever spy shots of a Sonet EV test mule.

2025 Kia Sonet Electric

Sonet has been a very popular offering in the sub 4m SUV segment. It is currently powered by either Petrol or Diesel engines. For the first time, a Kia Sonet test mule has been spied on ahead of its official launch in 2025.

For starters, this particular test mule is fully camouflaged and was spied with additional structural camouflage at the rear too. We could not spot any visible tailpipe on this test mule, suggesting that it might be a fully electric vehicle that is based on ICE version of Sonet. Launch likely to happen in 2025.

We did not see any major change in design, which is logical as it keeps costs down as there are more shared parts between EV and ICE versions. Even the alloy wheels looked like they were the same 16-inch units, offered with ICE Sonet.

At the rear, this test mule suggested that it has the same connected LED tail light signature as ICE Sonet. There might be an EV-specific rear bumper to establish some design distinctions. The new spy shots showed upcoming Sonet EV’s right side and rear section. We couldn’t spot any charging ports, suggesting it may be present where ICE Sonet has its fuel filler.

At the front, Kia Sonet EV seems to be carrying over the lighting elements, which is understandable too. Attributes like front parking sensors and 360-degree cameras are expected to carry over too. Other than that, we can see roof rails along with other elements similar to ICE Sonet.

What to expect?

On the inside, we can expect Sonet EV to carry over a lot of elements from Sonet ICE. Like the dual 10.2-inch displays supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose premium speakers, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control with rear AC vents, air purifier and Level-1 ADAS among others.

Feature add-ons might include an electric parking brake, adjustable regenerative braking and all-four disc brakes as standard, among others. Battery specs are not known as of now, but around 45 kWh pack with 450 km of claimed range sounds feasible. There will be a single motor driving front wheels and the possibility of a frunk (front trunk) is less.

