2025 KTM 390 ADV Cruiser Control Confirmed – New Spy Shots

With fully adjustable suspension, 21-inch front wheel, knobby tyres and raised ground clearance, 2025 KTM 390 ADV promises a lot of fun

KTM is keen on updating its Adventure lineup based on both 250 and 390 platforms. However, being the flagship, 390 Adventure gets more features and equipment. The R version of this motorcycle was recently showcased at a rally in South Dakota, USA. This motorcycle showed cruise control for the first time.

2025 KTM 390 ADV

One of India’s most popular ADVs, KTM 390 Adventure, is set to receive a major upgrade. There are two versions of this motorcycle as suggested by the different equipment shown by spy shots and official camo images.

While the one spotted testing in India is the standard model geared more towards touring, a more off-road-friendly R version (R for Rally?) has been showcased recently in South Dakota, USA. Albeit draped in camouflage, this motorcycle showcased by KTM at a rally event seemed to have finalised equipment.

The R version gets off-road-friendly components like 21-inch front wheel, knobby tyres, fully adjustable suspension and more ground clearance. We also saw handlebar risers, round ORVMs and knuckle guards among others. While most of these elements will not make it to the standard model, there is one feature that will.

We’re talking about cruise control feature seen with the recent spy shots of the showcased motorcycle in USA. The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire (electronic throttle) which enables the motorcycle to adjust and maintain speeds set by the cruise control system. This is a very handly feature to have while long-distance touring.

Reducing rider inputs for a relaxed experience is the purpose of this feature. It is controlled by the left switchgear. We can see a dedicated button to enable cruise control and a + button to increase the speed or reset it. We also hope there is cornering cruise control in the package as well.

What else does it get?

The 2025 KTM 390 ADV comes with a major redesign, taking its edgy design language to a whole new level. We have a vertically stacked headlight setup along with a tall windscreen. The semi-fairing is sharp and there is a long beak for that quintessential ADV look. Final details will be revealed at 2024 EICMA Show, where it will be fully revealed.

It will be powered by the same 399 cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of generating around 45 bhp and 40 Nm. A host of electronics are expected with this motorcycle. Also, advanced instrumentation via a 5-inch TFT unit with Bluetooth connectivity suite is also standard.

