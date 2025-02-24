2025 KTM 390 ADV Delivery Starts – First Batch Owners Ride Home The New KTM

KTM India has officially commenced deliveries of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, just days after its highly anticipated launch. The latest iteration of KTM’s adventure motorcycle lineup brings significant upgrades, making it one of the most capable touring and off-road motorcycles in its segment.

What’s New in the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure?

Karan Vazirani has become one of the first owners of the new KTM 390 ADV in India. After doing PDI last week, he has now taken home his new motorcycle. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been completely re-engineered with an all-new chassis, offering increased suspension travel, higher ground clearance, and improved ergonomics for long-distance touring and off-road performance. A key highlight is the introduction of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels, enhancing its capability on rough terrains.

Powering the motorcycle is an enhanced LC4C 399cc engine, producing 46 PS of power and 39 Nm of torque. The improved power-to-weight ratio delivers stronger acceleration, better climbing capability, and superior handling across varied terrains.

Segment-First Features

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure introduces several segment-first features, including:

– Fully adjustable long-travel suspension for superior comfort and control

– Cruise control, a first in this category, enhancing touring capabilities

– Three ride modes – Street, Rain, and Off-Road, ensuring adaptability to different riding conditions

– Advanced electronic aids, including Switchable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Cornering MTC, and Off-Road ABS

– 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, adding convenience for long rides

Prices

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 3,67,699 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With deliveries now underway, customers who have pre-booked the motorcycle can experience its off-road prowess and highway touring comfort.

KTM’s new 390 Adventure reinforces its commitment to adventure motorcycling, offering riders a versatile, high-performance machine designed for both long-distance travel and rugged terrains. With its cutting-edge technology, refined power delivery, and off-road-focused enhancements, the latest KTM 390 Adventure is set to raise the benchmark in the sub-500cc adventure motorcycle segment.