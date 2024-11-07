2025 KTM 390 ADV Teased Ahead Of India Launch On 14th Nov

With a fresh new look and advanced tech upgrades, 2025 KTM 390 ADV is ready to create entirely new experiences for enthusiasts

At 2024 EICMA, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been unveiled. One can notice some exciting updates, although a lot more secrets are yet to be revealed. KTM will introduce the updated 390 ADV in India on 14th November.

Two variants – Adventure R, Adventure X

A new teaser reveals the all-terrain capabilities of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure. While the current model is better suited for on-road environments, the new 390 Adventure will have two distinct variants. The 390 Adventure R variant is off-road capable, whereas the Adventure X model will continue with the tourer-centric profile. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R gets an updated fascia that looks familiar to the new-gen Dukes.

Key highlights include a sleek LED headlamp, signature LED DRLs, a large windscreen, raised fender, knuckle guards and circular rear-view mirrors. The bike has long-travel suspension – 230 mm at both front and rear. This will be advantageous for folks who are looking for some exciting off-road explorations.

The front suspension is rebound and compression adjustable, whereas the rear monoshock suspension is preload and rebound adjustable. A new swingarm has been introduced to support the updated rear suspension. The bike uses an entirely new steel trellis frame at the front and an aluminium subframe at the rear. Take a look at the walkaround video below.

Being an off-road capable bike, KTM 390 Adventure R gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. The bike has rally-style seats with a narrow central section that allows riders to easily adjust their posture and seat position. The ergonomics also ensure easy riding while standing up. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R has a seat height of 885 mm. While this may not be most appropriate for shorter riders, it is reported that KTM may offer tweaked versions based on the specific market.

Cruise control

Another important update is the addition of cruise control function. A dedicated button on the left switchgear activates the cruise control mode. By maintaining a constant speed, the cruise control function can be quite useful during long-distance touring.

Tech upgrades include a new 5-inch, horizontally positioned TFT dashboard. Users can access ride modes of Rally, Street and Rain. A wide range of connectivity features will be available. The bike also gets a USB C charging port. Other highlights include Quickshifter+, traction control and cornering ABS.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X

While chassis and bodywork will be the same, 390 Adventure X will have a slightly different equipment list. For example, the bike will have cast alloy wheels, 19-inch at front and 17-inch at the rear. Suspension travel is limited to 200 mm and suspension setup is non-adjustable. The bike has non-cornering ABS and an LCD dashboard. Seat height of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is 825 mm. Powering the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be the 399cc, liquid cooled, DOHC, single cylinder engine. It could generate around 45 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.