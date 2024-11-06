2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Enduro, SMC Unveiled At EICMA 2024

By unveiling 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R alongside 390 Adventure R, KTM now has up to 5 different body styles to offer with its 390 platform

Team Orange has been very busy around the EICMA 2024 timeline. With its 390 portfolio, the company is showcasing three product lineups that have garnered worldwide interest. Riding on their popularity among motorcycling enthusiasts, KTM has just showcased 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R.

These are among the most exciting product showcases at EICMA 2024. While 390 Adventure is a new generation of company’s adventure tourer, 390 Enduro and 390 SMC are completely new and have been breaking light for the first time ever. By unveiling these new products, KTM now offers five body styles with the 390 platform – Duke, RC, Adventure, Enduro and SMC.

2025 KTM 390 Lineup At EICMA

Next-gen 390 Duke was launched first across many international markets including India, the other models within 390 lineup needed updating. Improving on their previous iterations are 390 Duke (street fighter) and just unveiled 390 Adventure (tourer, off-roader), while next Gen RC 390 is under testing.

Now, KTM has added two entirely new body styles with 390 lineup – Enduro and SMC. Both motorcycles were just showcased at EICMA 2024. Before diving deep into Enduro and SMC, we have to start with 390 Adventure as it is the most popular one. For the next Gen 390 Adventure, KTM has been offering varied capabilities with the help of variants.

390 Adventure is offered in X and R variants. Bodywork remains the same between the two, but only the 390 Adventure R variant gets TFT instrument cluster, cornering ABS and MTC. X variant is a more road-focused tourer with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, non-adjustable front and rear suspension with 200 mm travel.

R variant, on the other hand, is a more off-road-worthy offering with improved hardware like 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, off-road tyres, and fully adjustable suspension with 230 mm travel, among others. Ground clearance is higher with R variant and seat height is 885 mm, while X variant has a seat height of 825 mm.

390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R

Where Adventure lineup is more of a semi-faired tourer/off-roader, KTM’s new Enduro lineup aims to be more hardcore and eager to take on the rough stuff. For starters, it ditches Adventure’s fairing and associated weight, making it more manageable to ride off-road. While it lacks a windscreen, it retains the front beak. Headlight and instrument clusters are a simpler units, unlike Adventure’s.

Another new body style with KTM’s 390 lineup is SMC R, adhering to Supermoto genre. This is likely to be very popular owing to its fun quotient. The main differentiating factor is the 17-inch front and rear wheels wrapped with sporty tyres for maximum corner carving credentials. It gets unique styling with quirky elements, making it stand out within KTM’s 390 lineup.

All of the showcased 390 motorcycles (2025 KTM 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R) will be manufactured at Bajaj’s facility in Pune and shipped to various markets. New 390 Adventure (X and R) and 390 Enduro R are more likely to launch in India, while 390 SMC R might be skipped, until there is demand, of course.