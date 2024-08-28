2025 KTM 390 Adventure Enduro Spotted Again – New Details Emerge

Powering the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Enduro will be the same 399cc engine that does duty on the new KTM 390 Duke

For off-road enthusiasts in India, KTM currently offers the 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X. To facilitate more thrilling rides, KTM will soon bring the 390 Adventure Enduro model to India. Launch is expected later this year or in early 2025.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Enduro – What to expect?

Earlier this year in March, KTM 390 Adventure Enduro was spotted testing for the first time in India. It was spotted alongside the new 390 Adventure that is also expected to be launched in the coming months.

Latest spy shots reveal that 390 Adventure Enduro is undergoing some heavy testing during the monsoon season. With the amount of dust and debris on the test mule, it seems like the bike has been on a long, arduous journey. While spy shots are from an on-road environment, some off-road trails could have been on the bike’s travel plans.

Even a quick glance is enough to conclude that KTM 390 Adventure Enduro is primed to conquer the most challenging trails. The Enduro is essentially a stripped-down version of the 390 Adventure. It has minimal fairing, no windscreen and a short tail section. Being lightweight, KTM 390 Enduro will have a higher power-to-weight ratio. The bike’s agile characteristics and overall control and handling are also improved with a lower weight profile.

Some of the key features include a raised front fender, sleek LED headlight and LED turn signals and polygonal rear-view mirrors. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank, raised handlebar, flat seat design, toothed foot pegs and underbelly exhaust. Riding stance looks fairly comfortable, making the bike suitable for longer rides. Tech kit will include a simple LCD instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity. However, more advanced features such as turn-by-turn navigation may not be available.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Enduro – Performance, specs

Both the new 390 Adventure and Adventure Enduro will be getting the 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is the same as in use with the KTM 390 Duke. Delivering 45 PS and 39 Nm, the engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine could be tweaked to suit the bike’s ADV credentials.

Talking about the core hardware, KTM 390 Adventure Enduro will borrow most of the components from the 390 Adventure. Front inverted forks have a long suspension travel, whereas a WP offset monoshock does duty at the rear. The test mule appears to be riding on 21-inch and 18-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively. Braking setup could comprise 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. The brake lever will be an adjustable unit and the same could be true for the clutch lever as well.

KTM 390 Adventure Enduro – Launch date, price

It is expected that KTM will showcase the 390 Adventure Enduro at the upcoming EICMA, scheduled for November 7-10. The bike could be launched subsequently by the end of this year or early 2025. Launch price could be around Rs 3.60 lakh. KTM 390 Adventure Enduro will primarily rival the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Raid.

Source