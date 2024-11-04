2025 KTM 390 Adventure Launch Date 14th Nov – Multiple Variants Expected

As per the leaked information, there are multiple variants of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure with varied capability and off-road prowess

November 2024 will be a busy month for KTM Bajaj duo as they are gearing up to launch the new Adventure series in India. Before that, these motorcycles will make their world premier at EICMA Show 2024 in multiple variants. Now, the India launch date is out, creating a lot of buzz around the product among enthusiasts.

390 Adventure Launch Date

While the Adventure lineup from KTM is popular for its versatility and touring capability, new Adventure lineup focuses on off-road capability as well. This will be the most crucial rival for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which has been dominating the sales charts within the adventure and tourer genres.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure lineup is a radical departure when compared to current model. When launched on 14th November, new KTM 390 Adventure will feature a far more edgier design with imposing road presence. Something which target demographic are likely to appreciate.

While current model is more of a tourer, upcoming 390 Adventure is spawning a more off-road worthy variant. Called 390 Adventure R, it will feature fully adjustable suspension (compression and rebound) with 230 mm travel. Front wheel will be 21-inches and rear wheel will be 18-inches with higher ground clearance.

Also, it has to be noted that only the 390 Adventure R will get wire-spoke wheels. The other variant is 390 Adventure X that features 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with lower ground clearance. It misses out on fully adjustable suspension and features 200 mm travel, as per leaked brochure.

For India, the multiple variants are not confirmed and there is a good probability of 390 Adventure R not launching here. All variants will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. When launched, it will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Yezdi Adventure and Triumph Scrambler 400X among others.

What to expect?

Design-wise, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure looks a lot sleeker, yet substantial than the current model. Taller windscreen, sharper body panels and edgier design elements contribute to that effect. We can expect new instrumentation and a host of electronic rider aids as part of the package.

Where powertrains are concerned, it will pack the same 399cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor from 390 Duke. However, it might be tuned differently to suit ADV character. Around 45 bhp and 40 Nm is expected along with ride-by-wire, slipper clutch and 6-speed gearbox. Price will be revealed at launch.