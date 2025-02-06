2025 KTM 390 Adventure Launch Price Rs 3.68L, 250 Adventure Rs 2.6L

Ride dynamics have been significantly improved with a new engine and chassis, improved suspension setup, cruise control and advanced rider aids

Aiming to equip enthusiasts with more capable machines to explore their world, KTM has launched the updated 2025 Adventure range. There are a host of new features and equipment that will significantly improve overall ride experience. Let us take a look at all the interesting details about the 2025 KTM Adventure range.

2025 KTM Adventure range – Pricing

KTM is offering its updated 2025 Adventure motorcycles at a competitive price point. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is available at a starting price of Rs 3,67,699. In comparison, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X starts at Rs 2,91,140. The smaller KTM 250 Adventure has a price tag of Rs 2,59,850.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure – What’s new?

One of the most important updates is an enhanced LC4C 399cc engine. It generates 46 PS and 39 Nm, which are best-in-class performance figures. As the power-to-weight ratio stands improved, users can extract newer experiences with their 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X motorcycle.

For example, smooth acceleration will ensure hassle-free rides across highways with fast-moving traffic. Similarly, users can expect more exhilarating rides across varied terrains. With the new engine, a steeper climbing angle of 22° is achievable. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has three ride modes of Street, Rain and Off-Road. Other advanced electronic aids available with the bike include cornering MTC, off-road ABS and switchable motorcycle traction control.

For enhanced touring capabilities and to reduce rider fatigue, KTM has introduced cruise control. This is a segment-first feature. Users also benefit from an entirely new chassis that is designed to optimize weight distribution. Riders can expect better control and handling across both on-road and off-road environments. Suspension setup is now fully adjustable, allowing users to customize as per their needs.

KTM has also increased suspension travel to 200 mm at the front and 205 mm at the rear. This enhances the bike’s off-roading capabilities. Other updates that are introduced for improving off-road performance include class-leading 227 mm of ground clearance and tubeless spoke wheels. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Another key feature is a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X – Key features

An affordable version of the 390 Adventure, the 390 Adventure X is a road-focused machine. It gets 19-inch and 17-inch cast wheels at front and rear, respectively. Adventure X allows enhanced control and handling with its relatively lower seat height of 825 mm. It can appeal to riders of shorter stature. Other highlights of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X include a 5-inch TFT display with navigation, ride-by-wire tech and off-road ABS. A Quickshifter+ has been provided to ensure seamless gear changes.

2025 KTM 250 Adventure

An agile quarter-litre ADV motorcycle, the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure utilizes the same platform as seen with the larger siblings. One of the key updates is a new 250 cc high-performance, liquid cooled engine. It generates 31 PS and 25 Nm of peak torque. Similar to the 390s, the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure also benefits from longer suspension travel, higher ground clearance of 227 mm and low seat height of 825 mm. Electronic aids include off-road ABS, ride-by-wire tech and Quickshifter+. The bike has a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation.