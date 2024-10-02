2025 KTM 390 Adventure R, Enduro R, SMC R To Debut AT EICMA

With updated 390 lineup, KTM will increase its presence in 350cc to 450cc segment, boosting sales against Royal Enfield’s offerings

KTM is known for introducing extensive updates for its bikes. Most recent example is the new 390 Duke that has been unveiled across global markets, including India. It featured the new 399cc engine, which the company will now offer with other models like 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R as well. Also, there are two more 390 models, this time around.

One is called Enduro 390 R, which has been spied testing in India as well. The third mystery 399cc motorcycle is called 390 SMC R, which will be closely related to 390 Enduro R. Apart from these three, KTM could showcase bigger bikes based on 990 or 1390 platform at 2024 EICMA.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R

Apart from the 2025 lineup of 990 and 1390 based KTM big bikes to be showcased at EICMA, there will be three product showcases relevant to Indian market. These three upcoming motorcycles are based on the smaller 390 platform and will join the already-launched 390 Duke.

These are 390 Adventure R, 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R. While we are familiar with 390 Adventure from the past, 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R are new models. Notably, we have seen test mules of 390 Enduro R, but the 390 SMC R is completely out of the blue.

Speculations suggest that it could be a Supermoto version of this platform, closely resembling the enduro-style 390 Enduro R. Only the dual-sport Enduro is likely to get the 21-inch front wheel for extreme off-roading. Rivaling off-road motorcycle offering from Royal Enfield.

With all these motorcycles, we can expect a sportier look and feel. LED headlights, DRLs, sharper edges, colour-injected plastic parts and edgier graphics are likely. 2024 KTM 390 Duke utilizes a two-piece construction. It has a new trellis main frame, along with an aluminium rear frame. We can expect a similar chassis setup on these 390 models.

What to expect?

The new frame not only enhances the looks but is also designed to improve agility, torsional rigidity and feedback from the chassis. WP Apex USD forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping, offset WP Apex split-piston shock absorber with pre-load and rebound adjustability, new lightweight alloy wheels, new four-piston radial brake calliper and a two-piston rear calliper are expected components.

Features-wise, we can expect ride-by-wire tech, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and navigation, a USB C charging port, illuminated switchgear, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and forged aluminium foot pegs are likely. There will be riding modes too along with a slew of electronic rider aids.

All these upcoming 390 motorcycles get the same 399 cc engine with 44 bhp of max power and 39 Nm of peak torque. A bi-directional quick shifter, a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox are likely features. Engine characteristics might be unique to each machine.

After five long years, KTM is returning to EICMA and is likely to make quite a spectacle showcasing its impressive range of upcoming 390, 990 and 1390 motorcycles. The company is poised to showcase some of its upcoming technology like AMT gearbox and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster. There are rumours of 125 Adventure R and 125 SMC R as well, which will be interesting to see.