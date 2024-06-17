2025 KTM 390 Adventure TFT Screen Spied – Himalayan 450-Like Position

RE Himalayan 450, Yezdi Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400X and upcoming Hero Xpulse 440 are some of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure’s main rivals

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been making headlines recently. Not for good reasons, of course. But the bike has been one of the most popular in Indian motorcycling community and is a unique offering. Hero MotoCorp and KTM are prepping their challengers to rival Himalayan 450. KTM’s 2025 390 Adventure is taking production-spec shape as seen with recent spy shots.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure – The next big thing in single-cyl ADVs?

It is no secret that KTM is coming up with their next-gen Adventure motorcycle based on the new 390 platform that we saw with 2024 390 Duke. Currently, 2024 390 Duke is the only motorcycle to feature this new 399cc engine. Other 390 offerings like RC 390 and 390 Adventure continue with the old 373 platform.

As seen in the recent spy shots from adventure_journey_, we can see an almost production-spec 390 Adventure that has made a couple of appearances before. The recent spy shots show minimal camouflage on the test mule and most components look like they are production-ready.

For starters, KTM is cooking two versions of 2025 390 Adventure. One version gets smaller wheels that are likely to be 19 incher at the front and 17 incher at the rear, wrapped with fatter tyres. These are still wire-spoke wheels and might support tubeless tyres. This is the version that has been spotted in India and in the recent spy shots.

There is another version of 390 Adventure with more off-roading prowess with higher ground clearance, bigger 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, skinny off-road tyres and the likes. This version is yet to be make its appearance in India. This is not to be confused with the 390 Enduro (name not confirmed) that has been spotted testing in India.

Other notable cycle parts of the recently spotted 2025 KTM 390 Adventure are adjustable USD telescopic front forks, adjustable mono-shock at the rear, underbelly exhaust, new banana-shaped swingarm and others. All these are mounted on a similar main frame as 390 Duke. Design-wise, we get a tall windscreen, a front beak and a single-piece seat.

390 Adventure TFT Screen

Ergonomics seem to be pretty upright and footpeg positioning for rider seems to be slightly rear-set. Rider’s seat height looks like it is around 830mm. We can see the new TFT instrument cluster that is positioned higher to fall in rider’s peripheral vision, just like Himalayan 450.

The new 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V single-cylinder engine makes 45 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque on 390 Duke. KTM might tune the engine slightly to establish different character for 390 Adventure. 6-speed gearbox, slip and assist clutch, ride-by-wire, cruise control, traction control, dual-channel ABS and other features are likely. We hope the more off-road-worthy 390 Adventure version launches in India too.

