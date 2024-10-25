2025 KTM 390 Adventure Variants Leaked – Features, Components Detailed

There will be at least two versions of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, one focused on off-road and the other for road-oriented touring

At EICMA 2024, KTM will be unveiling multiple new models and technology products. For ADV enthusiasts, KTM will be introducing the 2025 390 Adventure. Ahead of its debut at EICMA, details about the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure have been revealed. Let’s take a look at 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Variants ahead of debut.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R

This variant is off-road capable and is equipped with adjustable suspension offering 230 mm of travel. With 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, KTM 390 Adventure R has the capability to tackle challenging terrain. This setup is quite similar to Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 that has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combo.

The larger front wheel, coupled with long-travel suspension, ensures a higher ground clearance. The exact numbers are likely to be revealed at the EICMA. A rough estimate can be derived from the 230 mm of ground clearance available with Himalayan 450. KTM 390 Adventure R has seat height of 885 mm, making it a more capable off-roader.

However, the number is high when compared to Himalayan 450 which has seat height in the range of 805 mm to 845 mm (with adjustability). KTM 390 Adventure R will be equipped with cornering ABS and MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control). Tech package for KTM 390 Adventure R has been upgraded with a new H50 TFT dashboard. As per KTM’s nomenclature, the H represents the orientation ‘Horizontal’ whereas the number represents the size of the screen.

The 5-inch TFT display was recently introduced with 2024 KTM 250 Duke and 2024 KTM 200 Duke. It has improved visibility and a clear, concise user interface. Made from bonded glass, the new TFT colour display is designed for rough use. It supports Bluetooth, allowing users to access calls and music when paired with the smartphone. Riders will also be able to access turn-by-turn navigation. KTM 390 Adventure R is also expected to get new menu switches that can be used to navigate and control the functions on the TFT display.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X

With relatively less features, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X will be positioned below the KTM 390 Adventure R. While the chassis and bodywork will be the same, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X gets smaller 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. This version has cast wheels, as compared to spoke wheels of Adventure R. Also, the suspension of 390 Adventure X is non-adjustable and has less travel at 200 mm.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X has non-cornering ABS and seat height of 825 mm. All these features indicate that this variant is better suited for on-road touring. Unlike the Adventure R that gets a new TFT display, the Adventure X continues with the LCD dashboard. With limited features, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X will be priced lower than the Adventure R.

While both these versions will be unveiled at EICMA, it is not certain if both will be available for sale in India. Having multiple versions on offer can be advantageous, as it can help target a larger customer base. Enthusiasts will also benefit, as they can choose according to their needs and preferences.

Source