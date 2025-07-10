2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Launch Price Rs 3.03 L – More Features

By adopting a more practical approach tailored to the Indian market, KTM aims to achieve higher sales volumes

As part of its ongoing portfolio refresh, KTM has launched the 2025 390 Adventure X. Prices start at Rs 3.03 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 12,000 more than the current model. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X gets a fresh set of electronic rider aids, comparable to that of the standard 390 Adventure. Let’s check out the details.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X – What’s new?

Current KTM 390 Adventure X comes with limited options for rider aids. It offered off-road mode with off-road ABS. In comparison, the new 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X gets a more comprehensive rider aids package. It includes a cruise control system, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and ride modes of Street, Rain and Offroad.

Rider aids suite of 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is now largely the same as offered with the standard 390 Adventure. 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X has also borrowed the updated switchgear from the 390 Adventure. The cruise control function can be activated and deactivated with just a single button press.

There’s a dedicated toggle switch too, which allows the rider to decrease or increase the cruise control speed. Users can expect a seamless experience, as the cruise control system disengages automatically when the brake is applied. It re-engages again when the rider turns the throttle.

Other specs, features remain unchanged

Core hardware specs for 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X are the same as earlier. The bike utilizes a 399cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine, the same as the standard 390 Adventure. It generates 45 PS and 39 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

While the suspension setup is also common between the Adventure X and the standard model, the former does not have an adjustability function. These bikes have 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The standard 390 Adventure has compression and rebound adjustable front forks and both preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock.

390 Adventure X has only the preload adjustable option for the monoshock suspension. The bike has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X pricing

As compared to the current model that was priced at Rs 2.91 lakh, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure starts at Rs 3.03 lakh. The Rs 12,000 price hike seems like a bargain, considering the addition of premium rider aids. Even with the increase in its price, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X is still a good Rs 65,000 cheaper than the standard 390 Adventure. The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 3.68 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

KTM 390 Adventure X primarily rivals the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Rider aids available with Himalayan 450 include switchable ABS, ride-by-wire with ride modes and a slip and assist clutch. Himalayan 450 is an off-road focused machine, available at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh).