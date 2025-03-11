2025 KTM 390 Duke Gets Cruise Control, New Colour – Launch Soon

An advanced electronics package that includes cruise control will unlock improved highway cruising capabilities for the 2025 KTM 390 Duke

KTM recently launched the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure with an upgraded equipment list that includes cruise control. The same update will be available with the 2025 KTM 390 Duke as well. Ahead of its launch, 2025 KTM 390 Duke bikes have started arriving at dealerships. Let’s check out all the new features expected with the 2025 KTM 390 Duke.

2025 KTM 390 Duke – Cruise control, new colour

With cruise control, driver fatigue can be reduced on long journeys. The desired speed can be maintained automatically, something that does away with the need to continuously hold the throttle at a certain speed. By maintaining a steady speed, users can also benefit from slightly improved fuel efficiency. Riding more miles on cruise control results in higher fuel savings compared to manual throttle control.

Cruise control can also contribute to improved safety to some extent. For example, sudden speed variations noticed sometimes with manual throttle control can be avoided. Furthermore, users can focus more on the road environment, instead of fussing over throttle adjustments. With a steady speed, other road users can better anticipate your movements, further improving overall safety. Cruise control can also be useful across roads and highway stretches where a strict speed limit may be in place. It will help avoid accidental over speeding and the subsequent fines.

In other updates, 2025 KTM 390 Duke also gets a new Gunmetal Grey colour scheme. It is an exciting mix of matte grey, glossy black and KTM’s signature orange shade. Especially captivating is the matte gray finish on the fuel tank, front fender and the underseat panelling. The glossy black shade can be seen on the headlamp cowl and tank extensions.

The latter also have the orange shade and ‘390’ lettering. Parts of the frame are also painted in the orange shade. This tri-colour theme with focus on grey and black ensures a powerful road presence for 2025 KTM 390 Duke. The existing model is available in colour options of Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange.

Same powertrain

2025 KTM 390 Duke will continue with the existing LC4C, 399cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that generates 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Much of the equipment list will also be the same. While cruise control will be beneficial, the bike already offers various other advanced features. Users can access ride modes of Street, Rain and Track. The Track mode can unlock exhilarating experiences in a track environment when used in combination with the Launch Control.

Other advanced features available with KTM 390 Duke include motorcycle traction control (MTC), cornering ABS, quickshifter + and Supermoto ABS. KTM 390 Duke is equipped with a 5-inch bonded glass TFT dashboard. It has dedicated 4-way menu switches that allow users to easily navigate through the various functions.

New 2025 KTM 390 Duke could be offered at a slightly higher pricing. KTM had recently reduced the price of the existing 390 Duke. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs 2.95 lakh.