2025 KTM RC 200 Updated With New Colourway – Metallic Grey

KTM India has been updating its portfolio to establish relevance with their motorcycles and boost sales. The most recent launch from the brand is 390 Enduro and 390 Adventure before that. Now, KTM has shifted its gaze from ADV world to supersport. KTM just updated the colour palette of RC 200 and here’s a closer look.

2025 KTM RC 200 Updated

If you follow Indian automotive industry, you must be aware that KTM recently hiked the prices of some of its motorcycles. This was part of the MY25 update which brings compliance with the latest BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. RC 200 was the one that suffered with the highest price hike of Rs 12,000 (Ex-sh).

Just a few days after this price hike and emission standard compliance update, KTM is now offering a new colourway with RC 200. Called Metallic Grey, this new colourway is offered alongside the previous Black and Blue colourways.

In terms of decals, it matches quite closely with Black colourway, while Blue is slightly more minimal. Metallic Grey colourway gets two shades of Grey that complement each other quite well. Orange acts as the contrasting colour here and we can see Orange on its chassis and on a large part of its front fairing.

Unlike Blue colourway with Orange wheels, Metallic Grey sticks to Black wheels, something similar to Black colourway. Other than that, we don’t see any more changes. It continues to be offered with the same equipment, components and features as other colourway variants and is priced the same at Rs 2.54 lakh (Ex-sh).

Bajaj Offers KTM Takeover

KTM AG has been on an economic rollercoaster for some time now. Indian homegrown Bajaj Auto is now offering economic relief in return for a controlling stake in the brand. The offered sum is EUR 800 million which roughly amounts to Rs 7,771 Cr with today’s currency exchange rates.

This move is not likely to make much difference to Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. Bajaj Auto stands tall and is set to gain a lot, with engineering expertise being the major element. One could only hope for future Bajaj motorcycles with twin-cylinder engines along with more versatile Pulsar for touring and off-roading. Both of which are not officially confirmed.