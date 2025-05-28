2025 Land Rover Defender Debuts With Exterior, Interior Updates

Land Rover has just revealed the 2025 Defender for the world that carries subtle design changes on the inside and outside along with one major interior update. In recent times, Defender has emerged as a global success for Land Rover. These updates aim at refreshing the Defender and boost sales.

2025 Land Rover Defender Debuts

Defender has been a strong seller for Land Rover brand and it is one of the most influential vehicles of this decade too. Enthusiasts love it owing to its retro-inspired design elements as well as its rugged appearance and a lot of road presence. Keeping this vehicle updated is paramount for the brand and the company is doing just that.

Land Rover is updating Defender across all body styles. These include Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130. The company has not yet disclosed when the updated 2025 Land Rover Defender will launch and which markets will get it first. There is a good probability of this update making its way to Indian shores as well.

The main highlight of this update is a larger 13.1-inch free-standing infotainment screen that replaces the older 11.4-inch unit. This larger infotainment screen lends a more tech savvy appeal to this vehicle’s cabin and offers more screen real estate for buyers to navigate Land Rover’s proprietary Pivi Pro operating system.

Other notable interior changes include a slightly revised centre console that now houses a sliding section over the cup holders. Land Rover has added a new camera on steering column to monitor driver’s attention. Also new is Land Rover’s Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control that modulates speed on its own over undulations to establish desired comfort level set by users.

Subtle exterior changes

On the outside, there are subtle design changes with 2025 Defender. These include updated bumpers with elements finished in either Carpathian Grey Satin or Silicon Silver. 2025 Defender gets Gloss Black grill as standard and the oval Land Rover badge gets a dark finish. Wheel centre cap gets a Gloss Black finish and DEFENDER lettering.

Bonnet inserts and side vents get a new textured finish and Land Rover has slightly updated headlights on 2025 Defender. They now get two LED cubes beside the circular LED unit. Tail lights get a dark tint that looks sportier than before. Powering this vehicle are likely to be the same set of powertrains – 4.4L Twin Turbo V8, 5.0L Supercharged V8, 3.0L 6-cylinder Diesel and a PHEV version.