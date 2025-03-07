2025 Lexus LX 500d Launch Price Rs 3 Crore – 3.3L V6 Diesel, 304 Bhp

Bookings for the 2025 Lexus LX 500d are now open; users can choose the standard Urban variant or go with the off-road focused Overtrail model

Lexus has introduced the new Lexus LX 500d in India, which was earlier showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The standard Urban variant is priced at Rs 3 crore, whereas the Overtrail variant will cost Rs 3.12 crore. Let’s take a closer look to understand what the new Lexus LX 500d has to offer its esteemed customers.

2025 Lexus LX 500d – Styling, features

At 5,100 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,895 mm tall, the Lexus LX 500d has a dominating road presence. The powerful stance is further enhanced with the SUV’s massive grille, prominent air intakes, sharp lighting elements and a sculpted bonnet with distinctive grooves. Side profile has squared wheel arches, conventional door handles, chrome window trim and large 22-inch forged aluminium wheels with machined finish and black coating.

With large windows, passengers can fully enjoy panoramic views of the outside world. At the rear, key highlights include a shark fin antenna, rear wiper and wraparound tail lamps in connected format. The tailgate features a simple, flat design, whereas the rear bumper sports a rugged, distinctive look. Colour options include Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium and Graphite Black. The Overtrail model has an exclusive Moon Desert colour option.

Interiors are loaded with premium features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch drive dynamics control touch display and an 8-inch TFT MID display. New Lexus LX 500d has wireless charging, front and rear seat heater and ventilation, power adjustable driver and front passenger seats and 4-zone air conditioning. Other highlights include premium 25-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, electric power steering, rear seat entertainment screens and illuminated entry system.

Performance, safety

Powering the new LX 500d is a 3.3-litre, V6, twin-turbo diesel engine that generates 304 hp and 700 Nm of torque. It is mated to a Direct Shift-10AT transmission. Users can choose from drive modes of Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport S/Sport S+ and a Custom mode. The SUV has a ladder frame chassis and comes with a robust adaptive variable suspension with 4-wheel active height control.

A comprehensive range of safety features are available including ADAS. Standard safety kit includes 10 SRS airbags, traction control, hill assist control, trailer sway control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The SUV also has vehicle stability control, crawl control, underfloor view and electronically controlled brake.

LX 500d Overtrail – Exclusive features

Users who choose the off-road focused LX 500d Overtrail variant can access some exclusive features. For example, exteriors have a more powerful look and feel with the blacked-out parts. Overtrail gets high profile tyres that enhance visual impact and improve off-road performance.

Inside, there’s an exclusive Khaki interior colour that combines a unique Overtrail Monolith colour theme. The new LX 500d Overtrail variant gets enhanced off-roading capabilities with front and rear differential locks. This is in addition to the standard centre differential lock available with the standard variant.

New 2025 Lexus LX 500d will continue to rival the likes of BMW XM, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Range Rover. BMW XM is the most accessible, starting at Rs 2.60 crore. Next is the Range Rover, available in the price range of Rs 2.40 crore to Rs 4.98 crore. Mercedes-Maybach GLS is available in the range of Rs 3.39 crore to Rs 3.71 crore.