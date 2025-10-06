2025 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launch Price Rs 7.99 L To Rs 9.69 L

Heroes are remembered, but legends never die. One such legend in Indian automotive scene is Mahindra Bolero, which is the most popular choice of mobility in semi urban and rural demographic. Bolero just completed 25 years of its outstanding presence in the Indian automotive market.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launch

For its silver jubilee, Mahindra has given Bolero a subtle facelift with meaningful changes to bring it in line with modern times. Also, recently implemented GST 2.0 revisions has ensured competitive pricing as the new prices for Mahindra Bolero facelift start from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

25 years! That is how long Mahindra Bolero nameplate has been in existence. It is one of the best-selling SUVs in sub 4m space with around 8k units sold every month. Considering its iconic status, Mahindra has not fettled much with this SUV’s design, which is probably a good thing as the target audience buy it for its unmistakable road presence.

Prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 9.69 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top-spec B8 trim level. Speaking of, Mahindra Bolero facelift variant lineup starts from B4 trim level and goes till the newly launched B8. Colour options are all single-tone including Diamond White, DSAT Silver, Rocky Beige and the new Stealth Black colour.

Exterior design changes are limited to only its new grille, which is much bolder now, giving this iconic vehicle a more dominating road presence. Mahindra is offering 15-inch alloy wheels with Bolero facelift which comes in a dual-tone Diamond Cut finish. Also new with this update are halogen fog lights which will enhance illumination.

Subtle interior update

Just like its exterior changes, Bolero facelift gets a subtle interior update. The most noticeable change which is immediately evident is the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment screen. Mahindra has included steering mounted audio controls for the first time with Bolero and steering wheel now gets Silver inserts making it look more premium than before.

Bolero gets a leatherette upholstery finished in a Beige shade, which lends a more premium and airy approach to the cabin. Other notable changes include the removal of tacky-looking faux wood plastic appliques on dashboard and the addition of bottle holders on door pads. Other than these, Bolero facelift continues to be the same old Bolero which target audience loves.

It continues to be powered by a 1.5L mHawk 75 Turbo Diesel engine with a peak power of 75 PS and peak torque of up to 210 Nm, mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox option. Bolero is known for its rugged dependability and a fairly simple equipment list and the same ethos are carried forward with Bolero facelift too.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Bolero has stood the test of time, earning its place as one of India’s most versatile and tough SUVs for over 25 years. Building on this enduring legacy, the new Bolero range has been thoughtfully designed to meet the aspirations of a dynamic and rapidly evolving New India. With a perfect blend of toughness, contemporary styling, enhanced comfort, and modern features, the new Bolero and Bolero Neo deliver a powerful SUV experience that shines equally in urban environments and challenging terrains.”