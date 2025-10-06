2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Launch Price Rs 8.49 L To Rs 9.99 L

India’s best-selling traditional SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, has just launched the new Bolero Neo facelift. A combination of this facelift and revised GST 2.0 reforms has ensured attractive prices and brought this tough SUV up to date with modern tech and features. This is a subtle refresh to the Bolero Neo and the launch price starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh).

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Launch

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift now gets an all new fascia and a host of upgrades on the inside. Price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Colour palette of Bolero Neo facelift includes single-tone colours like Diamond White, Stealth Black, Rocky Beige, Pearl White and the new colours introduced are Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey. Dual-tone colours are on offer with a Black roof option mated to Pearl White, Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey colours.

Variant lineup has been updated as well. N4 is the base trim level with Bolero Neo facelift and then we have N8, N10, N10 (O) and the new top-spec N11 trim. From the outside, prominent changes with Bolero Neo facelift include a new front grille with horizontal chrome slats and a larger 16-inch alloy wheel with N11 trim, finished in a Dark Metallic Grey shade.

On the inside, the most notable element is its new interior theme. Lunar Grey with top-spec N11 trim and Mocha Brown with other trim levels. Depending on the variant, you get leatherette upholstery too. Added features include a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with reverse camera feed.

What else is on offer?

Front occupants get individual armrests, while second row occupants get a centre armrest. First and second row occupants get individual headrests too. There is an MID in Bolero Neo facelift’s instrument cluster and a manually dimming IRVM. Unlike the recently updated 2025 Thar, Mahindra has retained power window switch position in centre console and not on driver’s door.

Also notable are USB Type-C introduced with Bolero brand for the first time. Third row jump seats continue to be on offer too. Steering wheel is height adjustable and gets audio controls and cruise control. Mahindra is offering Multi Terrain Technology (MTT) with Bolero Neo along with Ride Flo technology.

The latter constitutes MTVCL FDD Damper technology that ensures smoother ride quality over toughest roads. The company promises enhanced steering feedback and stability along with enhanced brake dynamics. The same 1.5L mHawk 100 Turbo Diesel engine continues with 100 PS of peak power and 260 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Bolero Neo has been one of the most rugged and versatile SUVs offered to Urban and Semi-Urban audiences. It is the spiritual rebranding of the TUV300 nameplate and is positioned as the more premium offering over standard Bolero, which is also updated to MY25 version with a host of upgrades.