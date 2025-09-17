2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Spied – New Design, Features, Launch Soon

Bolero has always been a steady sales generating vehicle for Mahindra. To offer a better experience for rural and semi urban customers, Mahindra ported the TUV300 to Bolero family and launched it as Bolero Neo. After getting the new Twin Peaks logo, Bolero Neo hasn’t had much of an update.

That will change soon as Mahindra is soon launching an updated Bolero Neo in India. Test mules of the same have been spied for the very first time, giving us a closer look at what to expect from this upcoming update. Also, with GST 2.0 tax benefits, Mahindra will launch 2025 Bolero Neo with a tempting price tag.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Spied

Bolero Neo sits above the standard Bolero and below Bolero Neo Plus in the company’s semi-urban portfolio. There are no real rivals for Bolero Neo and it enjoys quite a fan following. The updated model has been spied for the first time, showcasing expected design changes on the outside.

Speaking of, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of changes with this updated model, when compared to current model. Overall silhouette remains the same as before with its boxy appeal and imposing road presence. Alloy wheel design seems to be new, while the 15-inch size and tall-profile tyres with 215-section width might continue as they are.

Rear tail lights, high-mount stop lights, roof spoiler, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and spare wheel cover look more or less the same as current model. Differences are primarily seen in the front fascia. We can see a slightly smaller upper grille (height wise), which now gets prominent horizontal slats, replacing the vertical elements.

The trapezoidal design of lower grille in current model makes way for horizontal in the upcoming 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo. It has to be noted that the single barrel reflector chamber headlight and reflector fog lamps have been carried over. Even the conventional antenna has been carried over.

What else could be new?

While exterior design changes are subtle and not very transformational, same might not be the case with 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo’s interiors. Sadly, these recent spy shots do not show interiors of this vehicle. However, one could speculate expected features adhering to the growth trajectory a vehicle like Bolero Neo can take.

These include a larger 10.2-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, ventilated seats and keyless go system with push-button start. Owing to its target demographic, we don’t expect redundant features like sunroof and so forth.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo is highly likely to retain its engine choices. The same 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk 100 Turbo Diesel engine with 100 bhp of peak power and 260 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, while an AMT gearbox might make a comeback from TUV300 era. 4X2 layout with RWD will be standard.