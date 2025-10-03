2025 Mahindra Thar First Drive Review – Everything You Asked For?

Mahindra Thar has been a defining product for the company and single-handedly rejuvenated the dead lifestyle SUV segment. While Mahindra equipped it as much as they can in 2020, we saw how much more Mahindra could have cramped when the company launched Thar Roxx last year. Five years since launch, Mahindra Thar deserved an update and that’s exactly what it gets.

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is not a facelift, but an update. An upgrade to its features and equipment. A proactive measure to keep the product fresh and address all shortcomings the current crop of owners had been asking for with this vehicle. Prices for 2025 Thar syart from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and 4WD variants start from Rs 15.49 lakh (Ex-sh). So, does 2025 Thar gets everything you asked for? Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Mahindra Thar First Drive Review

Where exterior design changes are concerned, there are not many. Spotting the exterior upgrades is like playing a game of ‘Spot the Differences’, but with difficulty level at max setting. There are four primary elements changed on the new Thar and not all of them are immediately evident. These updates are very subtle and for untrained eyes, they easily go unnoticed.

1. The keyhole on fuel filler cap has been removed because it now has an internally operated mechanism. Which is probably the most asked-for feature on Thar.

2. Dual-tone bumpers have made a comeback and they look similar to what Mahindra had offered in 2020.

3. If you observe the rear windscreen area, you will now find a washer and wiper, which was not the case before.

4. Mahindra has added a rear camera to Thar. Implementation is the same as Thar Roxx, installed on rear tailgate-mounted spare alloy wheel.

Apart from these exterior updates, we can also see that Mahindra has updated 2025 Thar’s colour palette as well. 2024 model got Deep Forest, Red Rage, Everest White, Stealth Black and Deep Grey. With 2025 Thar, Everest White, Stealth Black and Deep Forest colours have been retained and we now have Galaxy Grey in the position of Deep Grey. It has to be noted that Mahindra does not mention Galaxy Grey as new colour.

For Mahindra, new colours with 2025 Thar are Battleship Grey and Tango Red and these are the colours that were present at the media drive held in the company’s off-road training facility in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Now that we have got exterior changes and colour palette out of the picture, let’s take a closer look at the new trim levels.

New Trim Hierarchy & Interior Updates

2024 Thar came in AX (O) and LX trim levels and with the new 2025 Thar, Mahindra is offering AXT and LXT trim levels. AXT trim level can only be had with 1.5L Diesel MT RWD and LXT trim level can be had with 1.5L Diesel MT RWD, 2.0L Petrol AT RWD, 2.0L Petrol MT 4WD, 2.0L Petrol AT 4WD, 2.2L Diesel MT 4WD and 2.2L Diesel AT 4WD variants. Some of the new feature additions are standard even with base AXT trim.

Speaking of feature additions on the inside, the most notable among them is the new 10.2-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This new screen is much slicker to use than the 7-inch one before. It has better resolution and runs significantly smoother. This screen also shows the reverse camera feed and then Mahindra has included Gen II Adventure Stats on this screen showing roll, pitch and yaw readings, handy during off-roading.

Another major update immediately visible is the new steering wheel shared with Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. It continues to host steering mounted audio controls and cruise control like before. Instrument cluster is still the same semi-digital one with an MID. Some comfort enhancing features have also been introduced, like front centre armrest where the driver’s side even slides for optimum position.

This armrest houses a storage box underneath accessible to front passengers. Rear passengers get some pampering in the form of rear AC vents. 2025 Mahindra Thar finally gets grab handles on A Pillars, which makes ingress and egress a lot more daunting than it was before. Automatic variants get a dead pedal too. Mahindra has also fixed the ergonomic issue of power window switches by repositioning them on driver’s door pad.

Drive & Performance

Other than these updates, 2025 Mahindra Thar remains the same mechanically. It carries forward the same suspension and braking hardware (rear drum brakes continue) as before. Powertrains have been carried forward as it was. Which means there is still no 1.5L Diesel AT RWD and 2.0L Petrol MT RWD combinations on offer. We drove 2025 Thar in 2.2L Diesel AT 4WD combination around Mahindra’s off-road facility in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

Driving the 2025 Thar on public roads felt exactly the same as it did before. Even off-roading, 2025 Thar is just as capable as 2020 Thar and the transfer case with 4L ratio brings a lot of grunt to counter most off-road challenges. One gripe during off-roading with Thar was the long turning radius, which continues to haunt with 2025 model.

Everything you asked for?

With 2025 Thar, Mahindra is not trying to carve out a facelift. Instead, it is a major update which will address a lot of elements that Mahindra Thar owners complained about in the past. In that regard, 2025 Thar is a lot more complete as a package right from the factory, which will negate your visit to an aftermarket shop to get a larger screen, rear camera and armrest fitted. There are more quality-of-life updates too, making 2025 Thar a lot more comfortable and convenient than before.

Is 2025 Thar everything you asked for? That depends on what you asked for. If you asked for a plush cabin with soft-touch elements, a premium audio system, more tech-savvy equipment list and a tonne of feel-good features, Mahindra sells the Thar Roxx. If you ask me, I would have loved to see some features of Thar Roxx in 2025 Thar like ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS and 360-degree cameras. However, that is not the case.

If you need more features and creature comforts in an off-road SUV, Mahindra has got you covered with Thar Roxx. That’s the beauty of Mahindra as a carmaker. The company has something for everyone. The only thing I would now ask from Mahindra is an AXT 2.2L Diesel MT 4WD variant of MY25 Thar at a killer price tag which will knock the socks off India’s off-road community.

With this new update, Mahindra is keeping 2025 Thar simple and more apt for off-roading where there are less elements to break and fail, while still cocooning occupants with as many features as they can. Also, keeping the price in check for off-road enthusiasts. Fixing the basics, we would say. If you loved the Thar, you’ll love this updated model even more. No two ways about that.