2025 Mahindra Thar Launch Price Rs 9.99L – Features Updated

Mahindra Auto revived the lifestyle SUV segment from the dead when the company launched the new Thar in 2020. Since then, Mahindra has been selling Thar 3-Door like hot cakes. Five years down the line, this lifestyle off-roader has been updated with meaningful upgrades users had been complaining about since its inception.

This updated version of Thar has just been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh). There are six colours on offer with 2025 Mahindra Thar – Battleship Grey, Tango Red, Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black and Everest White. Battleship Grey and Tango Red are new and are the launch colours.

2025 Mahindra Thar Launch Price

Not only did Mahindra bring a host of meaningful upgrades to Mahindra Thar’s features list, there is now a new trim hierarchy on offer. 2025 Thar’s variant lineup starts from AXT at the base level and LXT at the top. Mid-level MX trim that used to be on offer in 2020 has not been revived with 2025 Thar.

Exterior changes with 2025 Thar include

1. With updated Thar, Mahindra has brought back dual tone bumpers.

2. The keyhole on fuel filler cap is axed as there is now an internal mechanism.

3. Spare wheel on rear tailgate is an alloy again.

4. This spare wheel now gets a rear camera setup, similar to Thar Roxx.

5. Rear windshield now gets a washer and wiper system.

Interior changes with 2025 Thar include

1. New grab handles on A pillars which assist in ingress and egress.

2. New steering wheel shared with Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.

3. A front centre armrest with sliding section for driver.

4. Storage compartment under front centre armrest.

5. Rear AC vents

6. Deal pedal with automatic variants.

7. New 10.2-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

8. Re-positioned power window switches on door trims.

9. New Black theme dashboard.

10. Gen II Adventure Stats on infotainment screen.

11. Tyre Direction Monitoring System on instrument cluster.

12. USB Type-C ports for a modern vibe.

Powertrains and Specs

Powering the 2025 Mahindra Thar are the same set of engines as before. Range starts from the 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine with RWD and MT gearbox option. Then Mahindra offers a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with RWD AT combinations. This 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine is also offered with 4WD transfer case mated to either a MT or AT gearbox options.

Same gearbox options are also part of Thar’s 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, which only comes with a 4WD layout as standard. Only the base variants of 2025 Thar with 1.5L Turbo Diesel engines fall in B Segment SUV space, enjoying the lower GST tax slab with GST 2.0 reforms and hence the starting price is attractive at Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).