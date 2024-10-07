2025 Mahindra XUV Electric SUV (e9 and BE05) Spied Undisguised During TVC Shoot

Mahindra is getting ready to launch a range of new Electric SUVs in India and for the global market

Expanding the horizon of its electric vehicle portfolio, Mahindra Auto has been taking great strides. In 2022, the company showcased five of its upcoming born-electric electric cars. Of these, BE.05 and XUV.e9 seem to be closing production and a grand global debut might be away as suggested by the recent spy shots.

Mahindra BE.05 And XUV.e9 Spied Undisguised

These spy shots show Mahindra BE.05 and XUV.e9 during what seems like TVC shoots somewhere outside India. These units were fully undisguised and showed their exterior design elements in fully production-spec form. We should expect a TVC soon and before that, let’s take a look at what the spy shots show.

With global aspirations, Mahindra Auto has carved out a range of stunning electric SUVs that should launch sometime next year. Based on their born-electric INGLO platform, Mahindra is eyeing to dominate the Indian electric SUV market and then expand their EV production expertise to include global markets as well.

Squared-off wheel arches with chunky wheel claddings along with side body claddings are both finished in a gloss black. Wheels look like they are around 19-inchers in size. Design is of a 5-spoke type, but there are aerodynamic patterns, looking very futuristic. The fixed glass roof ends in a split spoiler design and a similar effect is mimicked on the rear bumper too.

Front door gets flush pop-out door handles. LED tail lights are connected in design and have a massive signature. At the front, we can see a massive C-shaped LED DRL signature with an illuminated BE logo. Front also has an open grill that channels air through its bonnet, which is a neat touch.

Where XUV.e9 is concerned, we can see two shades of it in the spy shot. One in a Golden colour and the other in a ravishing Red. It boasts a massive fascia with a closed-off grill, vertically laid-out headlights, and connecting LED DRLs. Pop-out front door handles and large aerodynamic wheels are notable elements.

What do they get on the inside?

On the inside, Mahindra is giving BE.05 cockpit-like feel with a pronounced split in the middle. Other notable elements include a floating centre console and dual 10.25-inch screens, a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a large HUD and more. XUV.e9, on the other hand, one-ups BE.05 with a triple screen layout, but lacks the cockpit-like feel.

Powertrain details are not known yet. However, speculations suggest BE.05 and XUV.e9 could get battery packs between 60 kWh and 80 kWh, mated to either a single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD setups. As of now, Mahindra is active in a few global markets selling vehicles like Pik-Up range, Scorpio N and XUV700. The upcoming XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV), XUV.e9 (XUV700 EV Coupe) and BE.05 are likely to join the list of exported cars from Mahindra.

