2025 Mahindra XUV400 EV Spied With XUV3XO Design – Is It Getting Smaller Sub 4m Size?

Facelifted Mahindra XUV400 EV will primarily rival Tata Nexon EV

Being at the top of India’s SUV game, Mahindra knows that it has to continually evolve with changing times and buyer trends. The company recently updated its aging XUV300 in a major overhaul inside and out. This very treatment is also incoming with XUV400. Will it be called XUV400 facelift? Or XUV4XO EV? That isn’t known yet.

2025 Mahindra XUV400 EV Spied

Given Mahindra’s strategies with XUV300 and XUV400, there is a very good chance that the company will carry over XUV3XO’s fascia to XUV4XO EV or XUV400 facelift (name not confirmed). Spy video by PowerStrokePS shows the same approach. The fascia, however, will continue to split opinions.

Said test mule is fully covered in camouflage, and we could see identical front design on this vehicle as an XUV3XO. There are three grill openings on this particular test mule, just like XUV3XO. Final production version of XUV400 EV facelift might feature unique bumpers and closed-off grill designs.

The main attribute that establishes this test mule as an electric offering is a charging port on front left quarter panel. Similar positioning as seen on current XUV400. Alloy wheels look like they are identical to the ones on XUV3XO. These are 17-inchers and have twin 5-spoke design pattern.

The big surprise?

There is, however, a major revelation seen on this test mule that we weren’t expecting at all. If we took XUV300 and XUV400, there would be a size difference between those two vehicles. XUV3XO is a hair under 4 meters in length, while XUV400 is 4.2 meters in length, as it didn’t have to meet B Segment length constraints.

It seems that is not the case with upcoming XUV400 facelift. This one is looking like a sub 4m in length, just like XUV3XO. The only real benefit of XUV400 over XUV300 was boot space. But XUV3XO has a larger boot space (on paper) that is enough to rival Nexon EV. Thus negating the need of making a longer vehicle.

This step will also ensure manufacturing efficiency and cost effectiveness in production. Every single body panel of XUV3XO can be used on XUV4XO. Safety features like 360-camera, Level-2 camera based ADAS, 5 Stars crash rating structure 6 airbags, TCS, ESP, all-four disc brakes along with LED lighting all around, will be identical to XUV3XO.

What to expect?

On the inside, upcoming Mahindra XUV4XO EV will pack all the features as XUV3XO. We’re talking about soft touch materials, LED interior lights, 10.2-inch infotainment and instrument screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, push button start, leatherette seats and others.

Powertrains-wise, Mahindra XUV4XO EV might come equipped with the same 34.5 kWh (375 km range) and 39.4 kWh (456 km range) battery options as XUV400. The same 148 bhp and 310 Nm single electric motor as XUV400 is likely too. Launch might happen later this year or in 2025.

