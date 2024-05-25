2025 Mahindra XUV700 EV Headlight Patented – Looks Slick

In addition to its visual brilliance, the headlamp for XUV700 EV is also expected to offer enhanced visibility

As seen with its newest models such as XUV 3XO, Mahindra is taking giant strides in design innovation and technology integration. Progressing on the same path, Mahindra has now patented a new headlight design. It is likely to be used with the upcoming electric version of the bestselling XUV700 SUV.

XUV700 EV – Striking headlight design

As revealed via concept models and test mules, Mahindra’s upcoming new-gen EVs will be utilizing C-shaped lighting elements. The newly patented headlamp has a similar styling, with dual C-shaped housings. The ice-cube LED lights enhance the overall look and feel. The outer borders of the C-shaped head lamp housing could have the same colour as the exterior body paint. The complete headlamp housing has a triangular shape. It will be bordered with LED DRLs.

Mahindra’s newly patented headlight design for XUV700 EV has modern, futuristic vibes. Excluding the classic, timeless circular headlamps in use with Thar SUV, this new headlamp design is probably the most striking among all existing Mahindra SUVs.

It is apparent that Mahindra is working to ensure that each and every element of its upcoming EVs has something exciting to offer to its customers. The company has to maintain its dominance in the electric era, something that calls for every minute design details to be carefully crafted.

As is evident from the patent images, there are multiple LED projectors for low and high beam functions. Coupled with the LED DRLs, the new headlamp design can be a signature feature of Mahindra’s new-gen electric lineup.

Enhanced safety

Beyond the distinctive and eye-catching aesthetics, the new headlamps are also likely to focus on enhancing safety. This can come via improved illumination and premium features such as cornering lights or adaptive headlights. These features will be especially useful during long distance, night journeys. Driver strain will be reduced, thereby reducing the risk of potential adverse outcomes.

XUV700 EV – Refreshed exteriors

While sharing the same silhouette as the ICE model in most parts, the electric version of XUV700 has refined aesthetics. Front fascia has been completely refreshed with a new closed-off grille, bumper and a full-width LED light strip. Side profile gets a new design for the alloy wheels. Changes at the rear may depend on the specific variant.

Mahindra XUV700 EV will be sold as the XUV.e8. Later, Mahindra will also launch a coupe version of the XUV.e8, called XUV.e9. All upcoming Mahindra EVs will be based on the advanced INGLO platform. XUV700 EV base variants are expected to be equipped with a 60-kWh battery pack. These will be offered with a single motor, in FWD format. Higher variants will have a dual-motor, AWD setup. Battery pack will be of 80 kWh capacity. Range could be around 400 to 450 km.