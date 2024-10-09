2025 Mahindra XUV700 EV Version Launch Nears – Latest Spy Shots

Expected to arrive in 2025, XUV700 EV version will primarily challenge upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV

Like many other carmakers, Mahindra is expecting a sizable increase in EV sales in the coming years. To stay ahead in the race, Mahindra will be introducing its born-electric SUV range next year. The first of these will be XUV700 EV version.

Mahindra XUV700 EV version – What to expect?

Mahindra XUV700 EV test vehicles have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aniket Kashyap, who managed to click these test mules in Ladakh. While wrapped in full camouflage, it is easy to see that much of the exterior profile is the same as the ICE model.

However, XUV700 EV version will have a new front fascia. It will include a closed-off grille, new lighting elements and refreshed bumper section. Side profile of XUV700 EV closely mirrors the ICE model. Some of the key highlights include flush door handles, circular wheel arches, chrome window garnish and slightly tapering rear roof section. XUV700 EV will offer more refined aesthetics with its aerodynamic, low-drag alloy wheels.

The charging port for XUV700 EV is installed on the left, the same position where the ICE variant has the fuel filler. At the rear, the overall profile will be largely the same as the ICE model. There could be some tweaks to the tailgate and bumper. XUV700 EV will feature unique badging elements that highlight its electric underpinnings.

Digital cockpit experience

While the exteriors seem quite familiar, the interiors of XUV700 EV will offer a more premium experience and multiple new features. One of the test vehicles was recently spotted with a triple-screen layout that covers almost the entire length of the dashboard. Such premium features will be available with the top variants of XUV700 EV. Mahindra will focus on reducing clutter and enhancing the digital cockpit experience.

XUV700 EV will have advanced tech features such as 5G network capability and 5 Radars-1 Vision technology. The SUV is designed to support future upgrades such as L2+ autonomous driving and ADAS. A comprehensive range of connected features will be available with XUV700 EV.

XUV700 EV battery, range, performance

Mahindra’s born-electric INGLO platform that underpins XUV700 EV can support battery packs of up to 80 kWh capacity. In that case, XUV700 EV could have a range of around 500 km. Earlier spy shots had revealed a rear motor, indicating that the SUV will have a dual-motor AWD option. With fast charging of up to 175 kWh, users will be able to achieve up to 80% charging in just 30 minutes.

In the electric segment, Mahindra currently offers only the XUV400. Sales are relatively low, when compared to Mahindra’s hugely popular ICE SUVs. Nonetheless, even with just a single EV model in its portfolio, Mahindra is already ranked third in the list of best selling EV brands in the country. That’s because EV sales are yet to register large numbers similar to that of ICE car sales. With its born-electric range, Mahindra can probably improve its ranking and market share in the EV segment. Mahindra is also planning to foray in the petrol hybrid segment.