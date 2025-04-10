2025 Maruti Eeco Launched With 6 Airbags – Captain Seat

Being the only OEM to offer a van in the sub 4m size bracket has its perks and Maruti Suzuki is enjoying these perks to the max. Eeco has been a strong volume generator for Maruti Suzuki and it usually garners 10,000+ steady sales per month. Fast forwarding to April 2025, Maruti Suzuki has updated the Eeco for MY25 and it gets an improved safety proposition.

2025 Maruti Eeco Launch

The spiritual successor of Omni, the Eeco, has just been updated to MY25 version and it is a rather important one. Maruti Suzuki has upped Eeco’s safety quotient by offering 6 airbags as standard fitment across all variants. In a mission to offer 6 airbags across its portfolio, Maruti Suzuki has updated multiple models already and Eeco is the latest one.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Maruti Eeco starts from Rs 5.44 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Standard (O) 5S variant and goes till Rs 6.7 lakh (Ex-sh) for AC (O) 5S CNG variant. For the first time, Maruti Suzuki has also offered a 6-seater variant where middle row gets two captain chairs. This config is only offered with Standard (O) trim and not AC (O) trim.

This new seating configuration makes Eeco the most affordable vehicle in India to get captain chairs in 2nd-row. Despite adding 6 airbags, Eeco is still largely bought for commercial purposes and people mover applications. It doesn’t attract a lot of buyers for personal use owing to a combination of factors.

Specs & Features

For starters, it is based on a ladder frame chassis and has a cab-forward design which is popular in commercial applications. Eeco’s engine cannot be placed in the dinky little compartment under the bonnet and hence it is positioned below front passenger’s seat. This causes a lot of vibrations and noises to creep inside the cabin.

Also, Eeco is a barebones vehicle that doesn’t get a lot of features and creature comforts to entice family buyers for personal use. Eeco is popular in commercial segment and is offered in multiple applications like Ambulance, Transport, Tourism, Cargo and more.

Powering Eeco, we have a 1.2L NA Petrol engine and the same engine is offered with a CNG kit as well. This engine will now be BS6 P2 OBD-2B emission standard compliant, which has taken effect from all vehicles sold in India post April 1st, 2025.