2025 Maruti Ertiga Arrives At Showroom – Bigger Size, Enhanced Safety, New Features

With its practical design, a comprehensive feature set and competitive pricing, Maruti Ertiga has emerged as India’s bestselling entry-level MPV

2025 Maruti Ertiga has started arriving at showrooms, revealing multiple new updates. The MPV has enhanced road presence and improvements in passenger comfort and safety. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Maruti Ertiga – Exterior updates

New 2025 Ertiga is easy to identify with its new extended roof mounted rear spoiler. It enhances the MPV’s overall look and feel and ensures a more dynamic presence. New 2025 Ertiga has gained 40 mm in length and now measures 4,435 mm. Exterior updates for 2025 Ertiga also include refreshed tail lamps and new tailgate and rear quarter panels. Apart from these changes, most other exterior features are the same as earlier. Front grille design and lighting setup have been carried over.

Interior updates

Inside, the 2025 Maruti Ertiga offers improved safety with 6-airbags as standard across all variants. The existing model has 2-airbags with the lower variants and 4-airbags with the top variant. Trim levels are the same as earlier – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Another safety update is TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), available with only the top model. All 7 seats now come with 3-point seatbelts. The current model has a lap belt for the 2nd row middle passenger.

Changes have been made in the AC setup, ensuring enhanced cooling for 2nd and 3rd row passengers. The current model is available with a roof-mounted AC vent that channels air to both 2nd row and 3rd row. 2025 Ertiga has the 2nd row AC vents placed in the front centre console. Just below the AC vents, users can access two Type-C charging ports.

3rd row passengers also get their separate AC vents, installed on the sides. These come with adjustable fan speed. Two Type-C USB ports are also available in the 3rd row with the ZXi and ZXi+ variants. In other updates, a PM 2.5 filter has been introduced with the top model. A headrest has been added to the middle seat in the 2nd row.

Most other features are the same as earlier. Key highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys premium sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and MID with colour TFT instrument cluster. Safety kit includes electronic stability program, hill hold, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and central locking. Top variants have a range of connectivity features via Suzuki Connect.

Same powertrain options

2025 Maruti Ertiga continues with the existing 1.5-litre K15C smart hybrid petrol engine. It generates 103 PS and 139 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT. Ertiga CNG generates 87 PS and 121.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Below is a detailed walkaround by Car Dekh Lo.