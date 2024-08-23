2025 Maruti Fronx Facelift Launch With Strong Hybrid 1.2 L Petrol 3 Cyl Engine

While developing its own strong hybrid powertrain, Maruti will continue to use Toyota-supplied strong hybrid setup for its high-end hybrid SUVs

Strong hybrid models like Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Innova HyCross and Maruti Invicto have emerged as popular options. All these have the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and are produced by Toyota. For its smaller cars, Maruti Suzuki is developing its own new strong hybrid system.

Maruti strong hybrid vs. Toyota strong hybrid – What’s different?

As compared to Toyota’s series-parallel hybrid system, Maruti is working on a simpler series hybrid setup. Toyota’s series-parallel hybrid system offers multiple advantages such as allowing the vehicle to run on hybrid mode, electric-only mode and ICE-only mode. This setup is quite complex, requiring the use of additional components such as planetary gear sets and a larger battery pack. It takes more space and is generally costly to produce.

Due to these reasons, Toyota’s series-parallel hybrid system may not be suitable for smaller cars. As a significant percentage of Maruti sales come from its sub-4-meter cars, a need was felt to develop a new strong hybrid powertrain. Maruti is among the companies that are not eager to place all their bets on EVs. By offering alternative options such as CNG and strong hybrid, Maruti can ride the transition period smoothly.

The new strong hybrid powertrain Maruti is developing utilizes a relatively simpler setup when compared to Toyota’s series-parallel hybrid system. It has a petrol engine that is used only as a generator to recharge the battery pack. The ICE engine does not directly move the vehicle. It’s the battery that connects to the electric motor, which in turn drives the wheels. This setup is also referred to as the ‘range extender’.

Fronx to get it first – Launch 2025

Maruti’s strong hybrid setup will be easier to produce and relatively cheaper. It will be suitable for Maruti’s smaller cars. It will be paired with the new 1.2 liter 3 cylinder Z12E engine that is in use with the recently launched Swift. The first Maruti car to get the strong hybrid powertrain will be Fronx. It will be introduced with the Fronx facelift that is scheduled for launch next year. Upcoming next-gen Baleno is also expected to get the new strong hybrid powertrain.

While Maruti’s smaller cars getting a strong hybrid powertrain will be a segment-first offering, the technology itself is not new. For example, some of the Nissan models already use this setup. It includes the Note hatchback that had received the series hybrid powertrain in 2016. Around 7 years earlier, the Nissan Note was spotted on road tests in India. But the launch did not occur. The 3rd-gen Note, as sold across international markets, is available with only series hybrid powertrain option.

For its bigger SUVs, Maruti will continue using the Toyota strong hybrid system. Maruti’s new strong hybrid powertrain can be a game changer for its smaller cars. Especially when viewed in the context of brands like Tata Motors and Hyundai that also focus on the sub-4-meter segment. Maruti already offers a wide range of powertrain options such as petrol mild hybrid, CNG, pure petrol and Toyota-supplied petrol strong hybrid. Electric powertrain will also be added soon with the eVX SUV planned for launch by end of this year.

