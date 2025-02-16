2025 Maruti Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its SUV lineup with a new three-row version of the Grand Vitara. Internally codenamed Y17, the 7-seater Grand Vitara has now been spotted testing outside Maruti’s plant, hinting at its nearing launch, expected around Diwali 2025.

Latest Spy Shots – 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara 7 Seater SUV

Automotive enthusiast Ravi Tank captured the latest spy images of the Grand Vitara 7-seater as it was entering Maruti’s facility. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but its extended length over the standard 5-seater Grand Vitara is noticeable. The additional length will accommodate a third-row seating layout, providing more practicality for family buyers.

Notably, another test mule spotted alongside was the Maruti eVitara electric SUV, which is also under development. The spy shots clearly highlight the difference in size, with the Grand Vitara 7-seater appearing significantly larger.

What to Expect – Design, Powertrain, and Features

Dimensions: The 7-seater Grand Vitara will be longer than the existing model, which measures 4,345 mm, but is expected to retain the same 2,600 mm wheelbase.

Powertrain Options:

– 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid petrol – 103.06 PS, 136.8 Nm, with 5-speed manual & 6-speed automatic.

– 1.5L 3-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol – 115.56 PS, 141 Nm, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Seating Configurations: It will be offered in both 6-seater (captain seats) and 7-seater layouts to cater to different preferences.

Premium Features: Expect updated interior themes, larger infotainment screens, and additional comfort features over the 5-seater model.

Expected Pricing & Competition

Maruti Y17 is likely to launch at an expected starting price of Rs 15 lakh, positioning it against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus. Toyota is also expected to introduce a rebadged version of this model under its own branding.

Interestingly, Suzuki has trademarked two new names – Escudo and Torqnado – one of which could become the official name for the Grand Vitara 7-seater. With Maruti’s strong presence in the SUV segment through models like Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Fronx, the Y17 Grand Vitara 7-seater is set to further strengthen its position in the competitive three-row SUV segment.