2025 Maruti Grand Vitara CNG Launch Price Rs 13.48 L – 26.6 km/kg Mileage

Just a couple of months ago, Maruti Suzuki had de-listed Grand Vitara CNG from the official website and brochure. Speculations suggested that Grand Vitara was discontinued for good. It appears that the one step behind was to pounce two steps ahead as Maruti Suzuki has just launched 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG in India. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara CNG

After de-listing Grand Vitara S-CNG from official website and brochure in April 2025, Maruti Suzuki has just re-launched it with a subtle MY25 update. There are more features with 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara CNG as standard in safety department, which has bumped up the price quite a bit, when compared to its preceding model.

Speaking of, 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG has been launched starting from Rs 13.48 lakh (Ex-sh). There are two variants to choose from based on Delta and Zeta trim levels. 2025 Grand Vitara Delta CNG is priced at Rs 13.48 lakh (Ex-sh), up from Rs 13.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and Zeta CNG is priced at Rs 15.62 lakh (Ex-sh), up from Rs 15.21 lakh (Ex-sh).

The price increment when compared to MY24 version is Rs 23k dearer with Delta CNG variant and Rs 41k dearer with Zeta CNG variant (both prices Ex-sh). This bump in price is due to the bump in features list where 6 airbags are now standard fitment. Other notable safety features include ESP, Hill Hold Assist, ABS, EBD, rear disc brakes and more.

26.6 km/kg Mileage

Grand Vitara has been a versatile vehicle as it is being offered in multiple unique powertrain options. It is the only one among its rivals to be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain as well as an AWD version with ALLGRIP SELECT 4X4 (other than its Toyota counterpart, Urban Cruiser Hyryder).

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara CNG continues to be powered by the same 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine. This is a bi-fuel capable engine that is designed to run on CNG fuel as well. Maruti Suzuki promises up to 26.6 km/kg mileage (fuel efficiency) with 2025 Grand Vitara CNG, which is quite a good number.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The new 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a range of new convenience & safety alongside the introduction of 6 airbags as standard.

Powered by our Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency, without compromising on its exhilarating SUV drive experience. We are confident that the new Grand Vitara S-CNG will continue to win the hearts of customers with its robust safety and commendable efficiency.”

