2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched With 6 Airbags as Standard – New Features Added

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the updated 2025 Grand Vitara, priced from Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Strengthening its safety and premium appeal, the Grand Vitara now offers 6 airbags as standard across all variants along with new features to meet evolving customer expectations.

Focus on Enhanced Safety and Comfort

One of the key highlights of the updated Grand Vitara is the standardization of 6 airbags across all trims, reaffirming Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to safety. The SUV also continues to offer a comprehensive suite of safety technologies including Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, and more.

The updated Grand Vitara range now comprises 18 variants, offering more choices than ever before. Prices start at Rs 11.42 lakh and go up to Rs 20.68 lakh for the top-spec Alpha+ e-CVT Dual Tone (O) variant.

New Variants and More Premium Features

Expanding its hybrid portfolio, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at Rs 16.99 lakh. The Strong Hybrid range now includes the Delta+, Zeta+, Alpha+, Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants, offering customers more choices in efficient, eco-friendly mobility.

In response to growing customer demand, the panoramic sunroof is now available in new Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Additional feature enhancements include:

– 8-way powered driver seat

– Electronic Parking Brake (for 6AT variants)

– Auto Purify function with PM 2.5 Display

– LED cabin lamps

– Rear door sunshades

– New R17 precision-cut alloy wheels

All variants of the Grand Vitara are now E20 fuel compliant, supporting India’s ethanol-blended fuel initiatives.

Powertrain Options and Technology Suite

The updated Grand Vitara continues to be offered with three distinct powertrain options – the Strong Hybrid, the Smart Hybrid, and the ALLGRIP Select AWD system, now available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It remains one of the few SUVs in its segment to combine hybrid efficiency with AWD capability.

Feature highlights across the Grand Vitara lineup include a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, wireless charging dock, ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display (HUD), premium sound system by Clarion, Suzuki Connect telematics, and more.