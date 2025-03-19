2025 Maruti Tour S Launch Price Rs 6.79 L – Taxi Version Of New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has just launched the taxi version of India’s best-selling sedan, the Dzire. 2025 Maruti Tour S is based on the new 4th Gen Dzire, which was launched around 5 months ago. Prices for 2025 Tour S start from Rs 6.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol variant and Rs 7.74 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol+CNG variant.

2025 Maruti Tour S Launch

Maruti Suzuki had mentioned that the new Dzire will be kept specifically for private buyers. Five years after its launch, new Dzire has been transformed into a taxi in the form of 2025 Tour S. This bears an identical design as Dzire, but is developed for taxi applications and gets an 80 km/h speed limit. The three colours are Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Bluish Black.

Features on 2025 Tour S are rather impressive, especially considering it is intended for taxi application. For starters, we get the bold new design which is a lot more premium than its predecessor. Headlights are now projector units and tail lights are 3D LED units. There’s a shark fin antenna, aero boot lip spoiler and 14-inch steel wheels.

On the inside, 2025 Maruti Tour S gets 6 airbags as standard fitment, which is quite unique for a taxi at this price point and size. Other safety features include speed-sensing door lock, rear defogger, immobilizer, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants with reminders, ESP as standard, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors and more.

Features and creature comforts include all-four power windows, driver window auto up/down with anti-pinch, electromagnetic trunk opening, central locking, remote key, gear-shift indicator in MID and a digital AC panel. This is still manual AC, but is digitised and looks a lot more premium and sophisticated than just plastic knobs.

Powertrain & Mileage

Under the bonnet, 2025 Maruti Suzuki Tour S gets the new 1.2L Z12E engine that debuted with 4th Gen Swift and then 4th Gen Dzire. It is a 3-cylinder unit and is capable of 81.6 PS and 111.7 Nm when run on Petrol and 69.7 PS and 101.8 Nm when run on CNG. There are only manual gearbox options with both Petrol and CNG. Boot space is 382L.

Because the new Tour S is powered by Maruti’s new Z12E engine, there is an improvement in mileage (fuel efficiency) as well. Company is promising 26.06 km/l with Petrol and 34.30 km/kg with CNG, up from 23.15 km/l and 32.12 km/kg of its predecessor. The new Tour S might very well be 5 Star crash rating compliant too, which is a stellar attribute in the taxi segment at this price point.